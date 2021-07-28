Stilwell man dies from injuries sustained in July 21 collision

An Adair man died Wednesday due to injuries sustained in a July 21 collision in Adair County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Jackie Martin, 24, was driving a 2016 BMW 4281 about 8:15 p.m. July 21 west on Oklahoma 100 just outside Stilwell when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and hit a culvert, causing it to roll an unknown amount of times, troopers said. The vehicle then hit a tree.
The vehicle was speeding when the collision occurred, troopers said.
Martin was taken by helicopter to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition with head and internal injuries.
Martin died at the hospital Wednesday morning, troopers said.
Stilwell is about 95 miles southeast of Tulsa, near the Arkansas border.