Stillwater wrestling captures title at Jenks' Wilkey Invitational

Kyle said he learned “eight or nine days ago” that the 77th Geary Invitational would be canceled and began looking for possible alternatives.

“Thankfully, Jenks had the administration in place to get something like this thrown together on short notice and we were able to jump in,” he said. “There are a lot of state medalists from last year in this tournament and a lot of serious 6A competitors. A lot of these matches are gonna be one-offs, where usually we’d have seen some of these teams two or three times by now. So it’s good to get a feel for some of what’s out there.”

In a nod to the Geary tournament, the Wilkey used a blind draw format, resulting in more interest in the early rounds when ranked wrestlers had to meet head-to-head.

Stillwater received head-to-head finals wins over Edmond North in the finals with Carter Young and Teague Travis prevailing over Layton Schneider and Austin Mason at 138 and 145 and also received titles from Sam Smith at 106 and freshman Angelo Ferrari, who nipped Broken Arrow’s Jared Hill, 3-1, at 152.

Though not at full strength, BA received two titles. Along with Anderson’s forfeit win from Anthony Ferrari, Rhett Peak prevailed over Edmond North’s Brayden Belford 10-8 in a battle of contenders for the title at 120.