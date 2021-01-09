Stillwater wrestling captures title at Jenks' Wilkey Invitational

JENKS — Eastern Oklahoma wrestling was the beneficiary Saturday when the Geary Invitational, billed as the nation’s oldest high school wrestling tournament, was forced to cancel because of the coronavirus.
It meant an influx of good teams suddenly needing somewhere else to go, and Jenks’ Larry Wilkey Invitational was more than ready to fill the gap.
With the likes of 6A’s No. 2 Broken Arrow, No. 3 Stillwater and No. 5 Edmond North pumping up the field to 24 teams, the Trojans staged a star-studded, two-day event concluding Saturday in Frank Herald Fieldhouse.
Stillwater captured the team title with 260½ points followed by Edmond North (241½), Bixby (219), Broken Arrow (187½) and 5A No. 3 Glenpool (116) to round out the top five.
Stillwater and Bixby won four gold medals each and the Pioneers had a chance for more.
The Pioneers’ Anthony Ferrari, brother of Oklahoma State University elite freshman AJ Ferrari and rated No. 7 in the 2022 recruiting class by FloWestling.org, was due to wrestle Broken Arrow’s Braden Anderson in the 160-pound final, but defaulted when it was apparent that the Pioneers had amassed enough points to win the team title.
Like every other sport, Stillwater coach Ethan Kyle said, it’s been hard for wrestling to have anything like a normal regular season amid COVID-19 concerns.
Kyle said he learned “eight or nine days ago” that the 77th Geary Invitational would be canceled and began looking for possible alternatives.
“Thankfully, Jenks had the administration in place to get something like this thrown together on short notice and we were able to jump in,” he said. “There are a lot of state medalists from last year in this tournament and a lot of serious 6A competitors. A lot of these matches are gonna be one-offs, where usually we’d have seen some of these teams two or three times by now. So it’s good to get a feel for some of what’s out there.”
In a nod to the Geary tournament, the Wilkey used a blind draw format, resulting in more interest in the early rounds when ranked wrestlers had to meet head-to-head.
Stillwater received head-to-head finals wins over Edmond North in the finals with Carter Young and Teague Travis prevailing over Layton Schneider and Austin Mason at 138 and 145 and also received titles from Sam Smith at 106 and freshman Angelo Ferrari, who nipped Broken Arrow’s Jared Hill, 3-1, at 152.
Though not at full strength, BA received two titles. Along with Anderson’s forfeit win from Anthony Ferrari, Rhett Peak prevailed over Edmond North’s Brayden Belford 10-8 in a battle of contenders for the title at 120.
Bixby’s Zach Blankenship, a state champion as a freshman who was unable to wrestle in last year’s state tournament because of an elbow injury, improved to 10-0 on the season with a tight, tense 4-0 win over Stillwater’s Cade Nicholas at 132.
“He’s a good wrestler. We’ve met before and the matches are always like that,” he said.
Also winning for Bixby were Clayton Giddens-Buttram (113), Jersey Robb (195) and Isaac Gibson in a 15-5 major decision over Jenks’ Hayden Crawley at 220.
Moore’s Zeke Escalera, who defeated Bixby’s Jace Roller in the 126-pound final, was named outstanding wrestler for the lower seven weights. Yukon’s Lane Parks, who pinned Southmoore’s David Steiger in 24 seconds in the 285-pound final, received the same honor for the higher weights.
Team Standings
Stillwater 260.5, Edmond North 241.5, Bixby 219, Broken Arrow 187.5, Glenpool 116, Yukon 113.5, Coweta 110.5, Moore 99.5, Enid 99, Deer Creek 96, Owasso 78.5, Southmoore 78, Union 77, Claremore 75, Westmoore 73.5, Ponca City 71, Jenks 61, Putnan City 50.5, Salina 50, Putnam North 36, Bishop Kelley 33, Bartlesville 32, Edmond Santa Fe 30, Musiogee 24.5
Championship
106: Sam Smith (Stillwater) dec. Garrett McChesney (Deer Creek), 6-3; 113: Clayton Giddens-Buttram (Bixby) dec. Hunter Hollingsworth (Ed. North), 6-0; 120: Rhett Peak (Broken Arrow) dec. Brayden Belford (Ed. North), 10-8; 126: Zeke Escalera (Moore) dec. Jace Roller (Bixby), 13-6; 132: Zach Blankenship (Bixby) dec. Cade Nicholas (Stillwater), 4-0; 138: Carter Young (Stillwater) pinned Layton Schneider (Ed. North), 3:09; 145: Teague Travis (Stillwater) sup. dec. Austin Mason (Ed. North), 25-10; 152: Angelo Ferrari (Stillwater) dec. Jared Hill (BA), 3-1; 160: Braden Anderson (BA) forfeit from Anthony Ferrari (Stillwater); 170: Chance Davis (Enid) forfeit from Gabriel Roland (Ponca City); 182: Brayden Bowman (Ed. North) dec. Gage Hamm (Coweta), 6-3; 195: Jersey Robb (Bixby) dec. Brett Black (Stillwater), 3-2; 220: Isaac Gibson (Bixby) maj. dec. Hayden Crawley (Jenks), 15-5; 285: Lane Parks (Yukon) pinned David Steiger (Southmoore). 0:24.
Challenge Matches (Second Place)
106: Garrett McChesney (Deer Creek) dec. Aiden Godbehere (Ed. North), 2-1, OT
138: Hunter Neeley (Deer Creek) dec. Layton Schneider (Ed. North), 5-2
145: Cade Manion (Deer Creek) dec. Austin Mason (Edmond North), 6-2
152: Jared Hill (BA) dec. Augustus Edwards (Glenpool), 3-0
170: Jaxon Randall (Ed. North) received forfeit from Gabriel Roland (Ponca City)
182: Gage Hamm (Coweta) dec. Ramses Soto (BA), 10-5
285: Tyler Rich (Owasso) dec. David Steiger, 5-2
Third place
106: Aiden Godbehere (Ed. North) dec. Dillon Ryan (Yukon), 9-2
113: Kalib Nolan (Putnam City) maj. dec. Kaleb Collins (Broken Arrow), 15-7
120: Jonah Hanscom (Yukon) dec. Mario (Westmoore), 9-2
126: JJ McComas (Stillwater) pinned Aiden Boyd (Claremore), 3:55
132: Kaden Stanley (Claremore) dec. Landyn Sommer (Stillwater) 6-4
138: Hunter Neeley (Deer Creek) pinned Jace Ellis (Glenpool), 3:44
145: Caid Manion (Deer Creek) pinned Duke McGill (Bartlesville), 1:09
152: Augustus Edwards (Glenpool) dec. Noah Smith (Union), 7-3
160: Jack Wilkins (Salina) dec. Ethan Ooten (Ed. North), 5-0
170: Jaxon Randall (Ed. North) maj. dec. Dayton Hill (BA), 8-0
182: Ramses Soto (BA) dec. Gavin Koehler (Union), 11-4
195: Ricky Thomas (Ed. North) dec. Gabe Chesbro (Bishop Kelley), SV-1, 6-5
220: Gabe Mullaney (Ed. North) dec. Blake Jaques (Moore), 6-4
285: Tyler Rich (Owasso) dec. Caleb Phillips (Coweta), 1-0
Fifth Place
106: Blade Walden (Muskogee) maj. dec. Gannon Morales (Westmoore), 8-0
113: Gaige Stock (Salina) dec. Gabe Fontanez (Stillwater) vs. Gaige Stock (Salina)
120: Jarrod Gilliam (Union) dec. Evan Rodriguez (Broken Arrow), 7-4
126: Reginald Jones (Westmoore) pinned Hunter Fitzpatrick (Salina), 0:32
132: Landon Valenzuela (Southmoore) dec. Garrett Stinchcomb (Broken Arrow), 7-0
138: Garrett Washington (Bixby) pinned Christian McClain (Moore), 3:08
145: Bronson Burcham (Coweta) pinned Jonathan Kelvington (Jenks), 4:48
152: Jake Wright (Southmoore) dec. Talon McCollom (Edmond North), 10-6
160: Daigen Gibbens (Enid) pinned Kevin Lund (Glenpool), 1:19
170: Erik McCown (Bixby) maj. dec. Garrett Wells (Glenpool), 11-0
182: Gatlin Wilson (Stillwater) pinned Johnny Villa (Enid), 5:21
195: Carlos Alvarado (Enid) pinned Joe Stover (Southmoore), 5:13
220: Eli Fadeyev (Coweta) dec. Jaylen Pounds (Moore), 4-3
285: Adley Bufford (Edmond Santa Fe) pinned Gavin Daniels (Moore), 3:30