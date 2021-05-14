Stillwater rescinds COVID-19 emergency declaration, mask ordinance

Stillwater rescinded its emergency COVID-19 declaration and its face-covering ordinance amid improving data metrics and relaxed federal guidelines for vaccinated Americans, according to a news release.

Effective Friday afternoon, face coverings were no longer required in public, although residents were encouraged practice caution if they had yet to be vaccinated.

“This is an exciting step in the nation’s fight against the pandemic,” Joyce said in a statement. “It demonstrates the power and benefit of the vaccine. Without a doubt, the vaccine is making a real difference and I encourage everyone who is able to get vaccinated.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people on Thursday, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

Stillwater’s mask ordinance was originally set to expire May 25.

As of Wednesday, Payne County had 17 active COVID-19 cases, a significant decrease from the 132 active cases the week of April 21, the news release said. As of May 10, Payne County had 0.7 cases per 100,000 people which places the county in the green COVID-19 risk level.