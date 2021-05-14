 Skip to main content
Stillwater rescinds COVID-19 emergency declaration, mask ordinance
Stillwater rescinds COVID-19 emergency declaration, mask ordinance

  Updated
Stillwater

Mayor Will Joyce is pictured March 30 during a mostly virtual City Council meeting.

Stillwater garnered national attention recently after residents pushed back against an ordinance requiring face masks in public.

Retailers attempting to enforce the requirement saw the brunt of the backlash, and after customers threatened Walmart workers, the city rescinded the policy. It’s now strongly recommended but not required.

Businesses can require masks and ask noncompliant customers to leave; if they refuse, police would respond like any other trespassing complaint, said Stillwater Police Capt. Kyle Gibbs.

Residents are restricted from gathering in groups of 10 or more people and restaurants are required to operate at no more than 50% capacity. But Gibbs said police are not out actively looking for violations.

“We have not issued any citations at this point and we hope we don’t have to,” he said.

 Michelle Charles/Stillwater News Press

Stillwater rescinded its emergency COVID-19 declaration and its face-covering ordinance amid improving data metrics and relaxed federal guidelines for vaccinated Americans, according to a news release.

Effective Friday afternoon, face coverings were no longer required in public, although residents were encouraged practice caution if they had yet to be vaccinated.

“This is an exciting step in the nation’s fight against the pandemic,” Joyce said in a statement. “It demonstrates the power and benefit of the vaccine. Without a doubt, the vaccine is making a real difference and I encourage everyone who is able to get vaccinated.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people on Thursday, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

Stillwater’s mask ordinance was originally set to expire May 25. 

As of Wednesday, Payne County had 17 active COVID-19 cases, a significant decrease from the 132 active cases the week of April 21, the news release said.  As of May 10, Payne County had 0.7 cases per 100,000 people which places the county in the green COVID-19 risk level.

“The CDC continues to recommend face masks for all non-vaccinated people in most cases,” Joyce said. “In addition, local businesses, schools and other entities may also continue to require face masks. We ask Stillwater residents to follow the CDC guidelines and respect the requirements of local businesses and others.”

The city's news release indicated that the Stillwater Police Department will continue to respond to trespassing complaints for businesses or other entities who chose to require masks.

The CDC guidelines continue to recommend masks and social distancing for vaccinated individuals in a variety of situations, including air, bus and other public transportation; visiting doctors’ offices, hospitals or long-term care facilities; and visiting prisons and jails.

