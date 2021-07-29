Stillwater passenger killed in Sand Springs crash

The driver in a recent single-vehicle crash that killed a Stillwater man had an odor of alcohol about his person, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
The crash occurred about 8:15 p.m. east of Sand Springs in the 7100 block of West 51st Street South and involved only a 1969 Ford F100, troopers reported.
The truck's driver, a 42-year-old Tulsa man whose identity the Tulsa World will not release unless he is arrested or charged, was admitted to a hospital in good condition with foot, leg, head and back injuries, the report states.
His passenger, David Shane Crockett, 42, of Stillwater was pronounced dead from head injuries about 8:30 p.m. at the scene, according to the report.
The truck was not equipped with seatbelts or airbags, troopers reported.
Other details, including the cause and mechanism of the crash, remain under the investigation of OHP's Traffic Homicide Division.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Kelsy Schlotthauer
Staff Writer
I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.