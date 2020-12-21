Stillwater officials aim to transform Boomer Lake power station

STILLWATER — Those familiar with Stillwater recognize the old Boomer Lake power station on the north side of the college town.

The three-story stainless-steel structure has been a landmark since its construction in 1956 as a steam turbine plant providing power for the community up to 2017, when it was replaced by a modern power plant built a year earlier.

According to Sherry Fletcher, city of Stillwater’s director for marketing and public relations, Stillwater officials hope to transform the site into one complimenting Boomer Lake’s potential as a draw for recreation, residential, and business interests.

The initial development plan calls for a brewpub-style restaurant with a rooftop deck overlooking the lake, retail stores, and the creation of a beach along the south shore of Boomer Lake.

Some three years after its closure, the Stillwater City Council advanced an ordinance during its Nov. 30 meeting allowing for a development plan from a private firm with boundaries for two tax increment finance districts that would assist in the funding of the proposed project.

One tax district would cover city property including the power station while the second district was designed to take in adjacent private property if needed at a later date.