Stillwater officials aim to transform Boomer Lake power station

STILLWATER — Those familiar with Stillwater recognize the old Boomer Lake power station on the north side of the college town.
The three-story stainless-steel structure has been a landmark since its construction in 1956 as a steam turbine plant providing power for the community up to 2017, when it was replaced by a modern power plant built a year earlier.
According to Sherry Fletcher, city of Stillwater’s director for marketing and public relations, Stillwater officials hope to transform the site into one complimenting Boomer Lake’s potential as a draw for recreation, residential, and business interests.
The initial development plan calls for a brewpub-style restaurant with a rooftop deck overlooking the lake, retail stores, and the creation of a beach along the south shore of Boomer Lake.
Some three years after its closure, the Stillwater City Council advanced an ordinance during its Nov. 30 meeting allowing for a development plan from a private firm with boundaries for two tax increment finance districts that would assist in the funding of the proposed project.
One tax district would cover city property including the power station while the second district was designed to take in adjacent private property if needed at a later date.
Developer Lakeview Landing LLC had asked for assistance from Stillwater in the development of the former power station. The proposal calls for the city of Stillwater to provide a financial package totaling some $9.3 million in which $7.2 million would be for development financing, $750,000 for public infrastructure such as utility poles, pipelines and ease ways, and $500,000 to cover administration and implementation costs.
In return, the developer would bring in $30 million from the private sector.
Stillwater officials stated the public investment would not happen at once but could be stretched over the 25-year life of the tax district.
The proposed development plan calls for the incorporation of the power plant building into any development noting the structure’s historical significance.
Stillwater has two ongoing tax increment finance districts or TIFs: one between downtown Stillwater and the Oklahoma State University campus and a second pertaining to an area along North Perkins Road.
Approved by Oklahoma voters in 1998, the Oklahoma Land Development Act allows local governments to use tax increment financing to publicly finance needed structural improvements and enhance infrastructure within a defined area if it promotes the viability of existing businesses and attracts new commerce into the area.
“Boomer Lake Station has been a local landmark since 1956,” said Stillwater City Manager Norman McNickle in a statement issued by his office. “We believe the building will better serve Stillwater as an attractive, high-quality mixed-use property instead of sitting vacant. We look forward to seeing the project move forward.”
