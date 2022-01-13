 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stillwater man killed in rollover crash on U.S. 177
  • Updated
A Stillwater man was ejected and killed in a rollover collision Tuesday just outside of Stillwater, the Oklahoma highway Patrol reported.

Daniel Walden, 31, was driving a 2008 Mitsubishi Galant on U.S. 177 half a mile south of Stillwater when it departed the roadway about 11 p.m., troopers said.

The vehicle rolled an unknown number of times, and Walden was ejected about 72 feet from the car.

He was transported to a Stillwater hospital where he later died. Walden was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt, troopers said.

Walden's passenger, a Perkins man, was flown by helicopter to an Oklahoma City hospital in "good" condition with several injuries.. The passenger was wearing a seatbelt.

Troopers said they are still investigating what caused the collision.

