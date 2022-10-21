‘Still in training': Sand Springs couple honored for 80 years of marriage

‘SAND SPRINGS — Youngsters Orvel and Virginia were neighbors in Yonkers, Oklahoma, but romance didn’t blossom for the teenagers until Virginia asked Orvel to walk her home from a party.

Before long, they walked down the aisle at their wedding on July 3, 1942. Eighty years later, the Sherrills, now of Sand Springs, are still journeying together.

Friday’s walk — down the aisle at Green Tree Assisted Living for a celebration of their eight decades of marriage — came with the assistance of a motorized wheelchair for Orvel, 98, and a walker for Virginia, 96, but the love they have shared was clearly undiminished as they sat, hand in hand, at the head table in a room filled with people there to recognize their commitment, their fidelity and their perseverance.

The celebration was organized by Worldwide Marriage Encounter, a nonprofit group whose Longest Married Couple Project solicits nominations and then honors the longest-married living couple in each state as well as the nation’s longest-married living couple. Of 150 nominations submitted this year, the Sherills’ marriage — of 80 years, three months and 18 days so far — was the longest in the United States.

One of the most entertaining parts of Friday’s gathering was emceed by Tony Morris of Worldwide Marriage Encounter, who interviewed the Sherrills in a segment reminiscent of television’s “The Newlywed Game,” asking the couple, “What attracted you to each other?”

“She was a beautiful girl,” Orvel said. “The first time I saw her she was bringing in laundry from the line. I knew she would be a good worker.”

After a brief pause to let the uproarious laughter subside, he continued:

“We have worked together all these years on many projects. We went with groups to various places and physically built church buildings. Virginia can nail Sheetrock with the best.”

Orvel also praised his wife’s cooking and housekeeping, saying he “always thanked her for every meal that she’s cooked for me” and adding that “in the 80 years we’ve been married, I never went in the house with work shoes on.”

Morris told him it sounded like Virginia had taught him a few things, to which Orvel dead-panned:

“I’m still in training.”

“A friend told me I’m a slow learner,” he continued, “but I think it changes every day.”

Clearly playing the straight man to Orvel’s humor, Virginia simply said Orvel had “just always been my love. I wouldn’t do without him, and I love him very much.”

Morris then asked the couple what advice they would have for newlyweds today.

“Be open with each other (and) don’t have any secrets with each other,” Orvel said, adding, “Say ‘thank you’ a lot, and it doesn’t hurt to say ‘I’m sorry’ once in a while.”

Orvel said one of the big problems he sees in families today relates to finances. He advised that couples should “agree on things and learn to use the phrase ‘I can’t afford that today.’”

Virginia said they had had it pretty easy in that regard.

“We always agreed on most everything,” she said, “and I let him take care of all the business.”

The “business” part of Friday’s celebration involved a number of commendations and presentations, including from the U.S. House of Representatives and a spokesman for Rep. Markwayne Mullin, as well as from state Rep. Jadine Nollan and the Oklahoma Legislature.

Nollan said Orvel had risen through the ranks to become the superintendent of transportation for Public Service Company of Oklahoma, where he retired, while Virginia raised their children and cooked — for her family, for churches, for the volunteer Silver City Fire Department and even for Sinclair Oil Co.

Sand Springs Mayor James Spoon, who presented a mayoral proclamation from the city, noted the rarity of the occasion, asking, “How many times in a presentation do you get to use ‘four score’?

“I think somebody famous did that before me, but that’s a pretty big deal.”

Elaine Johns, who nominated the Sherrills for the marriage honor, told the crowd just how that came to pass.

Johns recently retired from a retirement community in Enid that was home last year to the state’s nominee for the longest-married couple.

When Orvel Sherrill read about that honor in a newsletter, Johns said, he wrote to her and said he and Virginia had that “couple beat by three weeks. So remember me next time that nomination comes around.”

Rick George of the Billie A. Hall American Legion Post 17 and Debbie Bunch of the post’s auxiliary unit also honored the Sherrills.

Orvel Sherrill served with the Army Air Forces during World War II as a tail gunner on a B26 bomber, and Virginia has been a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.

Arvella McCollom of Green Tree Assisted Living, where the Sherrills have lived since September 2019, said that in the process of trying to plan a proper recognition for the couple, she discovered that the traditional gift for an 80th wedding anniversary is oak, meant to symbolize the strength, endurance and prolific branches that an oak tree and such a long marriage share.

To honor the Sherrills and their many branches — three children, seven grandchildren, 14, great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren — Green Tree has planted an oak tree just off its back patio.

And Dick and Diane Baumbach, who coordinate the Longest Married Couple Project for Worldwide Marriage Encounter, helped present to the Sherills three gifts reflective of the Bible’s three virtues of faith, hope and love: a family Bible, a crystal lighthouse and a replica of the Llardo “Endless Love” joined swans figurine.

Never one to miss out on a laugh, Orvel interrupted the honors at one point to get back to the advice about what makes a marriage work. There was one other practice that he and Virginia always employed, he said.

“We had a deal: I didn’t mess around in the kitchen, and she didn’t mess around under the hood of the car.”

Sounds like they had a lot to talk about on all of those long walks.

<&rule>

Featured video: Why more millennials are having conversations about prenups