Stigler man killed in Haskell County crash
Stigler man killed in Haskell County crash

  • Updated
A Stigler man died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday in Haskell County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Killed was Tommy Johnson, 73.

He was driving a 1997 Cadillac Eldorado west on a county road about 6 miles South and 3 miles west of Stigler about 11:55 a.m., when the vehicle went out of control, went to the left of the road and rolled one and a half times.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. 

He was not wearing a seat belt, troopers reported.

