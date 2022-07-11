Stigler man dies after striking horse with vehicle in Pittsburg County

A Stigler man died in after the vehicle he was driving struck a horse Monday morning in Pittsburg County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Kevin Bush, 54, died in the crash.
He was driving a 2018 Ford Escape south on U.S. 69 and a county road near Crowder around 4:12 a.m. Monday, when the vehicle struck a horse that was in the roadway. The vehicle departed to the right and came to rest in a field, troopers reported.
Bush was pronounced dead on the scene and was transported to a funeral home in Eufaula.
He was wearing a seat belt, troopers reported.
