Stigler man dies after striking horse with vehicle in Pittsburg County

  • Updated
  • 0

A Stigler man died in after the vehicle he was driving struck a horse Monday morning in Pittsburg County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Kevin Bush, 54, died in the crash.

He was driving a 2018 Ford Escape south on U.S. 69 and a county road near Crowder around 4:12 a.m. Monday, when the vehicle struck a horse that was in the roadway. The vehicle departed to the right and came to rest in a field, troopers reported.

Bush was pronounced dead on the scene and was transported to a funeral home in Eufaula.

He was wearing a seat belt, troopers reported.

Staff Writer

I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com

