OKLAHOMA CITY — Northeastern Oklahoma is one step closer to getting services from the Stephenson Cancer Center.

Lawmakers appropriated $10 million for the center to expand into Tulsa, said Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Roger Thompson, R-Okemah.

The cancer center, located on the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center campus in Oklahoma City, was also awarded $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars, Thompson said.

In 2021, Cancer Treatment Centers of America announced that it was closing its Tulsa hospital, which had opened in 1990 in the former City of Faith Hospital before moving to a location near 81st Street and U.S. 169.

Its closure left a void in treatment and screening, said University of Oklahoma President Joseph Harroz Jr.

The Stephenson Cancer Center is one of the National Cancer Institute's designated hospitals. It opened in 2011, obtained the NCI designation in 2018 and recently saw its NCI status renewed.

The designation is considered the gold standard for research-driven cancer care.

The facility is seeking to expand into Tulsa to provide services to northeastern Oklahoma, Thompson said.

Harroz said lots of facilities have oncology but that the NCI designation means the latest research protocols are being used, as well as clinical trials.

Survival for those treated at an NCI facility is 25% greater past one year than for those treated elsewhere, Harroz said.

The center is named after Charles and Peggy Stephenson, who donated millions of dollars for the Oklahoma City facility. Stephenson in 1983 founded Tulsa-based Vintage Petroleum, which was sold to Occidental Petroleum Corp. in 2006.

Supporters of expanding the Stephenson Cancer Center sought $100 million, of which $50 million would come from philanthropy, hospitals systems and other sources.

The facility sought $10 million to expand patient services, partnership with other health systems, clinical trials and services into rural counties.

It also sought $10 million to develop Phase 1 clinical trials with a Tulsa-based partner. Another $5 million was sought to buy equipment, while $25 million was needed to build new facilities and improve existing infrastructure to support statewide development.

Oklahoma has one of the highest cancer mortality rates in the nation, according to the Stephenson Cancer Center. One in three women and one in two men in the state will be diagnosed with cancer, Harroz said.

“Even today, with all the progress, for each person who receives the diagnosis, 35% will die from it,” Harroz said.

Twenty percent Oklahomans who get a cancer diagnosis go to the Stephenson Cancer Center, he said. The rate increased with a new partnership with Norman Regional Health System, he said.

But less than 3% of those who live in northeastern Oklahoma go to the center, he said.

He said it is important that the center’s services be brought to patients, making it easier for them to receive treatment.

“We are 100% committed to bringing the Stephenson Cancer Center to northeast Oklahoma,” Harroz said.

