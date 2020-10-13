Statewide Virtual Charter School Board votes to begin contract termination process against Epic Charter Schools

Banfield said a rush to judgment would introduce “even more pandemonium” into the lives of the school’s 2,100 employees and 61,000 students during a global pandemic.

“Epic is fully prepared to work cooperatively with this board and with the special counsel in pursuit of the facts and taking any corrective measures necessary once those are determined,” Banfield said.

Ultimately, the board voted 3 to 1.

Vice chair Robert Franklin said Epic students, parents and teachers should proceed with business as usual because any final decision is months away still.

"These are really heavy allegations and really heavy breaches if they are proven to be as they are described," Franklin said. "We have to protect online education, we have to protect strong choice and make sure everyone is being transparent."

Board member Phyllis Shepherd said she could not support entering into termination proceedings without Epic first having the opportunity to refute anything reported in the state’s forensic audit.

Schuble explained that is what termination proceedings are for, since a public hearing will be set in a few months at which she will have to present evidence and Epic and its attorneys will have the same opportunity.