The governing board that is to determine whether Oklahoma sponsors the nation’s first religious online charter school on Monday just got a new member on Friday.

Long-serving member Barry Beauchamp, a retired school superintendent from Lawton who had been allowed to continue serving on the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board after his term expired some months ago, was replaced with an appointee from Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall.

Board Chairman Robert Franklin told the Tulsa World that the board was notified Friday that McCall has appointed Brian Bobek to represent the Fourth Congressional District.

Bobek is an Oklahoma City businessman who previously served on the state boards of education and CareerTech for nearly four years through appointments by Gov. Kevin Stitt.

The change comes with a weighty decision looming Monday for the five-member Statewide Virtual Charter School Board.

In April, the board unanimously denied the sponsorship application for St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School.

Catholic leaders took advantage of the opportunity afforded them under state law to take 30 days to revise and resubmit their charter school sponsorship application.

The revised application is set for a noon Monday vote by the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board.

This idea for state sanctioning and taxpayer funding for a Catholic school is viewed by state church leaders and attorneys with the Notre Dame Law School Religious Liberty Clinic who have assisted them for two years with their application as a possible test case to challenge separation of church and state laws across the nation.

The proposed St. Isidore would serve students in towns without Catholic schools and expand online course offerings to students in existing Catholic schools across the state.

The application has already been the source of extensive, mostly behind-the-scenes, legal tugs-of-war here in Oklahoma with the newly elected and just past state attorneys general differing in nonbinding legal advisories on the matter.

Also, the Attorney General’s Office, which provides legal counsel to the virtual charter school board, has advised that it might not be able to represent individual board members if they were sued for approving the Catholic charter school application.

With the St. Isidore matter looming, the board has already gotten three new members appointed since the beginning of 2023 — Bill Pearson of Oologah, appointed by McCall, Nellie Sanders of Kingfisher, appointed by Oklahoma Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, and Scott Strawn, appointed by Gov. Stitt.

And this session, Senate Bill 516, by Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, was passed in the State Legislature.

If signed into law by Stitt, the virtual school board would be abolished and reconstituted as the Statewide Charter School Board with expanded authority over all charter schools, not just virtual charter schools whose instruction is computer-based and largely home-based.

