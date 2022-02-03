State's youth suicide trend a 'true epidemic,' tops advocacy group's priority list

With youth suicides and overdose deaths in Oklahoma expected to keep rising due to the pandemic, the time to act is now, says a Tulsa-based mental health advocacy group.
“We think this child mental health crisis is going to be the key and lasting impact from COVID from here on out,” said Zack Stoycoff, executive director of the Healthy Minds Policy Initiative.
The mental health policy and action group is making the issue its No. 1 focus in its 2022 push for mental health legislation, he added.
“We’ve got to address it,” Stoycoff said. “Our hospital systems are seeing double in some cases the number of kids who are showing up to the emergency room with suicidal thoughts and suicidal ideation.”
As a state, Oklahoma annually sees almost 10 suicide or overdose deaths per 100,000 people in the 10-17 age range. That’s 32% above the national average, Stoycoff said.
“That’s child suicide and unintentional drug overdose combined. It’s a true epidemic.”
How to combat that has become a priority for Healthy Minds and others, Stoycoff said, and it seems clear that schools will be pivotal partners.
“We need to transform what we do in schools,” he said. “This is radically aligning schools with existing community mental health providers in a coordinated, accountable way.”
The goal should be that “every student regardless of their level of need is able to get the services they need that can’t be provided by school personnel and for school personnel to have the support and resources they need.”
Stoycoff said House Bill 4106, sponsored by state Rep. Mark Vancuren, R-Owasso, would be a big step toward creating a collaborative relationship between schools and mental health providers.
“It actually requires schools to have a protocol for how you handle a student’s mental health crisis, much like a protocol for how you would handle an active shooter on campus,” he said.
“What we know,” he added, “is that most schools don’t actually tell their teachers what to do when a student hands a suicide note in. Most schools have no idea how to refer out to a mental health provider. Now, Tulsa schools and some of our more sophisticated districts do, but a lot of our rural ones don’t.”
Established in 2018 by the Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation, Healthy Minds has tracked the pandemic’s mental health toll since it began, issuing a number of reports.
Overall, the state ranks sixth in suicide annually, 36% higher than the national average.
During the pandemic, the numbers have risen, particularly rural suicide deaths, which are up 27%.
But the youth mental health situation needs special attention, and now, Stoycoff said.
“It is the No. 1 issue this year,” he said. “Our data has really shown substantial and frightening numbers of children who have suicidal thoughts, manic depressive disorder, different things that are really going to affect the outcome of their lives.”
Creating a mechanism for schools to collaborate with providers, he added, is a good place to start.
Once that’s in place, the focus can expand to include lower level intervention and prevention measures.
“Obviously, you have to have prevention in schools,” Stoycoff said. “But what we’re choosing to work on this year is the fire. The house is on fire with children dying by suicide.”
To read a recent Healthy Minds report on COVID-19’s impact on youth mental health, go to healthymindspolicy.org/covid-childrens-report.
