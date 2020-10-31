State's latest surge plan requires hospitals to share COVID-19 patient data, but Hospital Association still 'working on getting it done'

The state’s third iteration of a surge plan requires hospitals to share bed data so COVID-19 patients can be evenly distributed in regions and nearby open beds can be more swiftly located.
However, the Oklahoma Hospital Association says not quite half of hospitals are enrolled for the data sharing aspect because of the brief time in which OHA had to develop a strategy before the state’s announcement.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health released the finalized version Thursday after announcing some details of the unfinished plan Oct. 20 during a news conference with OHA. The plan lists four tiers of increasingly strict interventions for hospitals to enact to create more bed capacity as the percentage of COVID-19 hospitalizations increases in a region.
It also includes escalating levels of executive orders the governor can impose at Tiers 2-4.
Lt. Col. Matt Stacy, a member of the Governor’s Solutions Task Force, on Friday said the plan is hospital-driven and is designed to avoid overwhelming any single hospital in a region and better spread the COVID-19 load uniformly across each region.
Stacy said the strategy only works if hospitals collaborate and enact internal interventions if tiers increase to generate more capacity and guarantee COVID patients will have beds.
“It’s important to explain that capacity and patient care decisions are hospital-made decisions, not state of Oklahoma decisions,” Stacy said.
LaWanna Halstead, OHA’s vice president of quality and clinical initiatives, on Friday said the group’s notice just went out a week ago to ask for hospitals to participate and not quite half are signed up.
Halstead said OHA essentially had six days to develop the plan at the request of the state before the Oct. 20 news conference.
“We’re still working on getting that done,” Halstead said of the data-sharing program. “It’s not like we have this plan tied up in a bow.”
She said every hospital already has an internal surge plan, so OHA doesn’t feel like the state needed to insert language about potential executive orders associated with each tier.
“We were surprised. Those are not words that we wrote into the plan,” Halstead said. “So when it came out (Thursday) with those words in it, we were surprised and disappointed.”
Halstead said hospitals are struggling because of staffing shortages. The issue hasn’t been one of actual beds, she said, it’s about having professional staff to take care of patients in those beds.
“You have nurses out on quarantine, you have nurses out that are ill, you have nurses out because they’ve got kids out of school,” Halstead said. “They’ve got to be home. I can’t give you a number for sure, but we’ve heard of nurses going to other states because they pay more.”
Stacy, who had been the architect of the state’s first two surge plans, said any of the listed executive orders are options at any time. However, he said, the governor doesn’t want to implement a directive that is negative for patients and hospitals alike unless it’s necessary.
“He wanted that flexibility because he wanted to make sure Oklahomans knew that he’s serious about this and he’s serious about creating capacity,” Stacy said. “We’re depending on the hospitals to perform in this plan, but if for some reason they don’t then he’s going to create that capacity for them.”
The surge strategy is based on the percentage of hospital patients who are admitted for COVID-19 in a region. There are eight hospital regions in Oklahoma with Tulsa and Oklahoma counties as their own regions.
At Tier 1 in the surge plan, less than 15% of all hospital patients are admitted for COVID-19 in a region; Tier 2 is 15% to 19%; Tier 3 is 20% to 39%; and Tier 4’s percentage is above 39%.
To move up a tier, a region must be above its current level for three consecutive days and vice versa to drop down.
Oklahoma County has been in Tier 2 since the plan’s launch.
Stacy described the hospital interventions listed in each tier as “agreed upon,” so more than suggestions but not mandates. They are to be ratcheted up as needed, he said.
He said the state wants hospitals to reassure the public they can provide care, even though it is difficult and stressful. He said that if a hospital or hospitals become outliers by not adhering to the corresponding interventions and Stitt feels there isn’t enough capacity, then the governor could decide to sign an executive order.
Tier 2 lists an executive order that would cancel elective procedures for a region. Tier 3’s executive order would reduce elective procedures by 50% across the state. Tier 4’s executive order would be to cancel all elective procedures in Oklahoma.
“So the executive order is drafted and ready, and the governor will implement it if he doesn’t see action on the part of hospitals,” Stacy said.
The four tiers developed by OHA were based on COVID-19 hospitalizations — confirmed cases and suspected cases, which the state has used as its definition and metric for most of the pandemic.
However, the revised surge plan’s COVID patient percentages only take into account confirmed cases.
Halstead said that doesn’t bother her much because suspected cases are a comparatively small number. But, she added, it’s important to note hospitals treat suspected cases exactly the same as confirmed cases — personal protective equipment and other precautions — until there is a negative test result.
Stacy said the state chose to go that route because its concerned that suspected cases could be distorted when influenza sweeps through Oklahoma because of the similarity in symptoms.
He also said the state wants decisions to be made on confirmed cases, not suspected, given the severity of potentially limiting surgeries.
“Some of these can be pretty significant decisions,” Stacy said.
Video: Gov. Kevin Stitt talks about the state’s hospital surge plan.
