State's latest surge plan requires hospitals to share COVID-19 patient data, but Hospital Association still 'working on getting it done'

“It’s important to explain that capacity and patient care decisions are hospital-made decisions, not state of Oklahoma decisions,” Stacy said.

LaWanna Halstead, OHA’s vice president of quality and clinical initiatives, on Friday said the group’s notice just went out a week ago to ask for hospitals to participate and not quite half are signed up.

Halstead said OHA essentially had six days to develop the plan at the request of the state before the Oct. 20 news conference.

“We’re still working on getting that done,” Halstead said of the data-sharing program. “It’s not like we have this plan tied up in a bow.”

She said every hospital already has an internal surge plan, so OHA doesn’t feel like the state needed to insert language about potential executive orders associated with each tier.

“We were surprised. Those are not words that we wrote into the plan,” Halstead said. “So when it came out (Thursday) with those words in it, we were surprised and disappointed.”

Halstead said hospitals are struggling because of staffing shortages. The issue hasn’t been one of actual beds, she said, it’s about having professional staff to take care of patients in those beds.