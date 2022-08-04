State weekly initial jobless claims increase 66%

Initial state jobless claims have been on a rollercoaster lately, both bottoming out for the year a month ago and then hitting a 2022 high point five weeks later.

More recently, first-time jobless claims in the state increased from a rare, downward-revised, 2,481 claims the week ending July 23 to 4,130 claims the week ending Saturday, a 66% jump, according to a government report.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported a week ago that 3,469 first-time jobless claims were filed in the state for the week ending July 23 before they were revised downward this week.

The most recent weekly initial claims unrevised total is the most reported since July 17, 2021 when 4,394 claims were logged.

Meanwhile, continued claims, those filed after at least one week of joblessness, climbed 0.7%, or from 11,443 claims the week ending July 16 to 11,530 the following week.

The moving four-week average of initial claims increased from 2,254 claims the week ending July 23 to 2,850 claims the week ending Saturday. The four-week moving average of initial claims has increased five consecutive weeks.

Likewise, the four-week moving average of continued claims increased for the four consecutive week to 11,229 the week ending July 23.

“With the state’s unemployment rate below pre-pandemic averages and continued historic labor force participation rates, we are confident that Oklahoma’s economy remains strong and competitive,” said Shelley Zumwalt, Oklahoma Employment Security Commission executive director.

“As we look at national trends in the economy, we anticipate some fluctuation in the weekly claims numbers, similar to what we have seen over the past month.

“OESC will continue to closely monitor the seasonal and cyclical shifts in unemployment numbers, as well as trends in national payroll jobs, national (unemployment insurance) claims data and monthly data on job openings, hirings and layoffs to ensure that we are well equipped to meet the needs of Oklahomans.”

Among neighboring states, only Colorado joined Oklahoma in seeing the number of weekly claims increase from week to week.

Nationally, initial claims increased by 6,000 the week ending Saturday to 260,000 filings.