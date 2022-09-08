State weekly first-time jobless claims nearly double

First-time unemployment filings nearly doubled last week when compared to prior week totals, according to a government report.

The U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday that 3,058 initial claims for unemployment coverage were filed the week ending Saturday.

The total is 98% higher than the upwardly revised 1,542 claims that were filed the week ending Aug. 27.

Initial claims the week ending Aug. 27 were a bit of an anomaly as claims totals in the week before and after were 2,802 and 3,058, respectively.

Initial unemployment claims have varied widely this year but have averaged about 2,164 claims for the year.

Meanwhile, continued claims, those filed after one week of unemployment, declined by 3.5%, or from 10,301 the week ending Aug. 20 to 9,936 claims the week ending Aug. 27.

Continued claims have declined for three consecutive weeks.

Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt commented on the Aug. 27 figures in a news release.

“Seeing decreases in unemployment claims in multiple categories for consecutive weeks is an indication that workforce efforts OESC has been championing are showing promise,” Zumwalt said. “We recognize that weekly numbers continue to fluctuate at this time and will monitor these variations to understand what larger trends are impacting the overall economy.”

The state agency typically waits until preliminary figures are revised before issuing a comment

The four-week moving average of initial claims increased from 2,719 the week ending Aug. 27 to 2,845 the following week.

The four-week moving average of continued claims declined from 10,947 the week ending Aug. 20 to 10,616 claims the week ending Aug. 27.

Four other neighboring states reported an increase in initial claims: Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico and Texas.

Nationally, initials claims the week ending Saturday declined by 6,000 to 222,000 compared to the previous week.