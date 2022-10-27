State unemployment claims increase, still at historic low levels

First-time unemployment claims increased 22% the week ending Saturday in Oklahoma, according to a government report.

The U.S. Labor Department said Thursday that 1,235 filings for unemployment coverage were logged during the last seven-day reporting period. The figure is 222 more than the revised, non-seasonally adjusted 1,013 filings logged the week ending Oct. 15.

The revised figure of 1,013 is among the fewest number of initial filings on record for one week, according to records dating to 1987. In fact, four of the seven lowest weekly initial filing totals since 1987 have occurred in recent weeks.

A spokesman for the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission noted in a statement that revised figures from the week ending Oct. 15 had declined slightly compared to the prior week.

“We are pleased to see unemployment claims numbers remain steady this week,” said Trae Rahill, OESC chief of staff. “Our team at OESC is committed to providing resources and services that connect Oklahomans to high quality jobs across the state.

“For those seeking employment, visit our website to find upcoming hiring events in your area, or check in with your local office to see what opportunities are available.”

The agency typically doesn’t comment on new claims figures until one week after their release, when they are subject to revision.

The upward trend in claims could also be seen in continued filings, or those filed after at least one week of unemployment.

Continued claims increased 1.5%, or from 9,118 filings the week ending Oct. 8 to 9,255 claims the following week.

Meanwhile, looking at more broad measures, the four-week moving average of first-time and continued claims showed signs of bottoming out at historically low levels.

The four-week moving average of first-time claims increased from a record low 1,022 claims the week ending Oct. 15 to 1,089 claims the following week.

The four-week moving average of first-time claims the week ending Oct. 15 is the lowest since at least 1987.

The four-week moving average of continued claims also increased slightly, or from 9,098 to 9,182 the following week.

A majority of states adjacent to Oklahoma — Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas and New Mexico — also reported an increase in weekly first-time claims.

Nationally, initial claims increased by 3,000 during the most recent week ending Saturday to 217,000 total claims.