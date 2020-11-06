State unemployment claims down from previous week; agency touts resolution rate

Since the beginning of the pandemic in March, OESC has paid $3.5 billion in benefits to claimants, surpassing the total disbursements from 2010 to 2019.

“In roughly eight months, OESC has paid out more than the last decade combined,” Zumwalt said. “Over those months and even now, OESC continues to work tirelessly to payout claims and solve claimant’s issues. Even with an outdated system and limited full-time employees to handle the high number of claims, we’ve processed more than 800,000 claims to help those that need it most.”

Nationally, the number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits also fell slightly last week to 751,000, a still-historically high level that shows that many employers keep cutting jobs in the face of the accelerating pandemic.

A surge in viral cases and Congress’ failure so far to provide more aid for struggling individuals and businesses are threatening to deepen Americans’ economic pain. Eight months after the pandemic flattened the economy, weekly jobless claims still point to a stream of layoffs. Before the virus struck in March, the weekly figure had remained below 300,000 for more than five straight years.