Initial and continuing state unemployment claims continue to decline slightly, the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission said Thursday.

For the file week ending July 31, the number of initial claims totaled 3,533, a decrease of 190 from the previous week's level of 3,723.

For the same file week, initial claims' four-week moving average was 4,859, a decrease of 810 from the previous week's average of 5,669.

The number of continued claims totaled 29,690, a decrease of 2,664 from the previous week’s level of 32,354.

Continued claims’ four-week moving average was 34,911, a decrease of 1,605 from the previous week's average of 36,516.

“For the past few weeks, Oklahoma has seen unemployment claims numbers continue to decline with this week’s numbers declining across the board,” said Shelley Zumwalt, OESC executive director.

“The continued claims’ four-week moving average is the strongest indicator of the direction employment is heading in the state, and we are continuing to see that average decline.”

First-time claims in the state are still well-above the pre-pandemic average of 1,400 to 1,500 claims per week.