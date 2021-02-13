State under emergency declaration in response to expected severe winter weather

With a winter storm warning in effect throughout Oklahoma, the State Emergency Operations Center has been officially activated in anticipation of severe weather.
The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security is in contact with emergency managers across the state and coordinating with agencies within state jurisdictions.
In preparation of storms, Gov. Kevin Stitt issue a state of emergency declaration for all 77 counties in Oklahoma.
The declaration comes as the National Weather Service in Tulsa issued winter storm warnings for most of eastern Oklahoma and forecasts snow accumulations of up to 12 inches in Tulsa and up to 18 inches in parts of southeastern Oklahoma.
The city of Tulsa is currently under a emergency declaration in response to expected severe winter weather heading into the area, officials announced Saturday.
The Tulsa Area Management Agency Emergency Operations Plan is activated at Level 2 in preparation for the approaching storm.
City crews on 24-hour operations will treat slick road conditions as needed, officials said.
EMSA on Saturday activated its incident action plan while continuing to respond to cold exposure calls in the Tulsa area. Since Monday, EMSA has responded to 34 cold exposure calls in the Tulsa area and transported 19 patients to local hospitals because of cold exposure or hypothermia.
According to the winter storm warnings, wind chills of down to 20 degrees below zero and heavy snow accumulations are expected in portions of east-central, southeastern and northeastern Oklahoma.
The winter storm brings with it the possibility of up to 18 inches of snow in some areas, as well as strong winds and life-threatening wind chills, according to the National Weather Service.
Winter weather preparedness
It is important to prepare now and plan for several days of snow and extreme cold. If you have to get out, please make sure your vehicle is prepared with a winter car kit and your gas tank is full.
The Tulsa Fire Department recommends against travel in winter weather conditions, as the temperatures are potentially lethal if you aren’t properly prepared. If you have to get out, make sure you bring extra clothing
and bring a cell phone that is fully charged. For more winter weather preparation tips, visit: www.ready.gov/winter-weather.
Frostbite prevention
Residents who do not have to go outside should stay indoors. With forecasts showing temperatures below zero and windchills around -20 degrees Fahrenheit, it only takes 15-30 minutes for exposed skin to develop frostbite.
It’s vitally important to wear multiple layers when outside and cover any exposed skin with things like gloves, hats, face masks, goggles, etc.
If you will be traveling, even for a short distance, bring extra clothing and blankets with you. In the chance your car breaks down or gets stuck and you have to walk, being unprepared could bemdeadly.
Check on the elderly
Don’t wait for your elderly family members or neighbors to ask for help. Be proactive and ask what you can do to help. Call or check in on them to make sure they have adequate and safe heating sources in their home. If absolutely necessary, ask what errands, if any, you could help them with.
Snow and ice-covered driveways often present a slipping hazard, so helping your neighbors get their mail is advised, as well as helping them shovel snow off of their driveways.
Check Your Smoke Detectors
TFD asks residents to check smoke detectors to ensure they are operating properly. It’s also recommended residents purchase and install a Carbon Monoxide detector if they do not currently have one, as many heaters run off of natural gas.
Space heater and heating safety
Though space heaters can be useful, they can be very dangerous if not utilized in a safe manner.
Space heater usage guidelines:
• Keep it at least 3 feet from all combustible items
• Plug it directly into the wall without using extension cords
• Only one heater should be plugged into each outlet
• Only utilize electric space heaters – no gas-fueled heaters should be utilized indoors
• Never leave a space heater unattended (children and pets can easily knock them over causing fires)
Please do not use ovens or stoves as heating devices, especially appliances that utilize gas.