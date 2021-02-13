State under emergency declaration in response to expected severe winter weather

Frostbite prevention

Residents who do not have to go outside should stay indoors. With forecasts showing temperatures below zero and windchills around -20 degrees Fahrenheit, it only takes 15-30 minutes for exposed skin to develop frostbite.

It’s vitally important to wear multiple layers when outside and cover any exposed skin with things like gloves, hats, face masks, goggles, etc.

If you will be traveling, even for a short distance, bring extra clothing and blankets with you. In the chance your car breaks down or gets stuck and you have to walk, being unprepared could bemdeadly.

Check on the elderly

Don’t wait for your elderly family members or neighbors to ask for help. Be proactive and ask what you can do to help. Call or check in on them to make sure they have adequate and safe heating sources in their home. If absolutely necessary, ask what errands, if any, you could help them with.

Snow and ice-covered driveways often present a slipping hazard, so helping your neighbors get their mail is advised, as well as helping them shovel snow off of their driveways.

Check Your Smoke Detectors