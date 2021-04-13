State to sponsor seven job fairs across state plus one virtual fair in May

“The CARES Act funding our state received is intended to be used for the benefit of Oklahomans, and we’re proud to help facilitate these events to help Oklahomans find work after a very challenging year.”

Zumwalt told the Tulsa World in a written statement that Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office approved the use of CARES Act funding to pay for rental space, online portal for employer and participant registration and the virtual job fair.

“We expect to spend around $250,000 on the seven career fairs, which will provide thousands of Oklahomans in search of employment with connections to hundreds of employers with available positions,” Zumwalt said.

“While Oklahoma’s economy has weathered the pandemic better than most states, we are still dealing with the effects of the pandemic, so we thought it was important to get out and help Oklahomans get back to work."

Employers may register now for the job fair. Employers can attend any in-person event as well as the virtual job fair, the latter of which runs from May 5 through 28.

Locations and dates for job fairs:

• May 6-7, Tulsa Expo Square.

• May 10, McAlester Expo Center