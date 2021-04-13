State to sponsor seven job fairs across Oklahoma, plus one virtual fair, in May

State officials announced Tuesday that seven in-person job fairs and one virtual job fair will be offered across the state in May with the first one beginning in Tulsa.
Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt explained in a news release that the fairs will utilize federal COVID-19 program funding to waive business registration fees and related expenses.
“Providing Oklahomans with the resources they need to re-enter the workforce is a top priority for the state of Oklahoma and OESC,” Zumwalt said. “As the economy continues to improve, we believe that now is the right time to help employers connect with Oklahomans seeking to find employment opportunities.
“We know it’s been a difficult year for businesses, and we’re hopeful that waiving registration fees will make the events more accessible for employers across a broad range of industries.”
In-person fairs will include designated interview areas for participants while the OESC will provide a virtual option for both employers and attendees throughout the month of May.
“We can’t have a strong economy without building a strong workforce,” said Jennifer Grigsby, secretary of economic administration, in a written statement. “The state of Oklahoma remains committed to serving both job seekers and employers in search of opportunities.
“The CARES Act funding our state received is intended to be used for the benefit of Oklahomans, and we’re proud to help facilitate these events to help Oklahomans find work after a very challenging year.”
Zumwalt told the Tulsa World in a written statement that Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office approved the use of CARES Act funding to pay for rental space, online portal for employer and participant registration and the virtual job fair.
“We expect to spend around $250,000 on the seven career fairs, which will provide thousands of Oklahomans in search of employment with connections to hundreds of employers with available positions,” Zumwalt said.
“While Oklahoma’s economy has weathered the pandemic better than most states, we are still dealing with the effects of the pandemic, so we thought it was important to get out and help Oklahomans get back to work."
Employers may register now for the job fair. Employers can attend any in-person event as well as the virtual job fair, the latter of which runs from May 5 through 28.
Locations and dates for job fairs:
• May 6-7, Tulsa Expo Square.
• May 10, McAlester Expo Center
• May 12, Enid Stride Bank Center
• May 14, Lawton Hilton Garden Inn
• May 17-18, Oklahoma City Convention Center
The fairs will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Veterans may attend the events exclusively from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
The OESC encourages employers to register early as capacity will be limited.
Employers may register at regpack.com/reg/OESC.