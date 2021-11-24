State to appeal order blocking enactment of law protecting motorists during street riots

The state of Oklahoma filed notice Wednesday that it intends to appeal a lower-court order which blocked enforcement of a new law aimed at shielding from liability motorists who strike street rioters and fined organizations that participated in riots.

The state is appealing an Oct. 27 preliminary injunction order by U.S. District Judge Robin Cauthron in Oklahoma City federal court that blocked the enactment of House Bill 1674.

Passed last session by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt, HB 1674 is seen by many as a reaction to 2020 Black Lives Matter protests. The law, which would have taken effect Nov. 1, provides for misdemeanor penalties up to $5,000 and jail terms up to one year for people who obstruct traffic in roadways during protests.

It also provides for fines of up to $50,000 for organizations that conspire to block roads. The law also civilly and criminally protects motorists who injure or kill protesters who are blocking roadways if the driver was acting on the reasonable belief that fleeing was necessary for safety reasons and the driver exercises “due care.”

The Oklahoma State Conference of the NAACP sued O’Connor and Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater in their official capacities Aug. 30 to stop enforcement of HB 1674.