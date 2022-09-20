State Supreme Court tosses school mask requirement restriction

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Tuesday struck down a portion of a law that put restrictions on when schools could require students to wear masks.

The suit was filed by doctors, parents and the Oklahoma State Medical Association. The state and Gov. Kevin Stitt were named as defendants.

The state’s high court struck down a portion of Senate Bill 658 by Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman. The bill was passed and signed in 2021 and contained a section that said schools could only require masks if the governor declared a state of emergency.

The Supreme Court found that it was an “unconstitutional delegation of legislative authority” in violation of the Oklahoma Constitution.

“If the Governor, as he has publicly indicated, will not declare a state of emergency due to COVID, then the statute acts as a statewide prohibition for masks for public schools,” the ruling said.

Local control is usurped or impeded by requiring the governor to declare or not declare a state of emergency, according to the ruling.

“The statutes remove the school board’s authority to act independently and exercise the authority granted to the school board and it grants that authority to the Governor — who has neither constitutional nor statutory authority over the operations of schools,” the ruling said.

The suit was filed in Oklahoma County District Court, where a judge blocked enforcement of the masking portion.

“The State of Oklahoma and Governor Kevin Stitt are enjoined from enforcing certain sections of SB658 enacted in 2021 against any board of education of a public school district that has exemptions as described herein,” reads the order signed by District Judge Natalie Mai.

“Any mask mandate or requirement for students in a K-12 public school must include the same exemptions that are present in (the state vaccine statute citation).”

The state appealed to the Oklahoma Supreme Court, which vacated the district court’s order.

“We are grateful the court recognized and protected the constitutional and statutory role of the local school board,” said Shawn Hime, Oklahoma State School Boards Association executive director. “Elected school boards ensure that the best interest of local students and communities are at the center of decision making, and the ruling reinforced the foundational value of local control.”​

On Tuesday afternoon, the school board presidents for both Jenks and Tulsa echoed their appreciation for the ruling's emphasis on recognizing local-level decision makers.

Jenks Public Schools had an opt-out masking policy for most of the fall 2021 semester, while TPS' opt-out policy was in place most of the 2021-2022 school year. Both board presidents also said their districts do not have any plans to reinstate those policies in light of Tuesday's ruling.

"This issue in particular was very difficult to have a one size fits all approach across the state," JPS school board President Melissa Abdo said. "I do appreciate that, especially in this instance, the respect for local control. So many communities look different, have different population densities, rates of spread and different rates of staffing shortages. The goal was always to keep kids in school safely and there were different tactics that communities needed at different times."

"We are grateful for the Oklahoma Supreme Court's decision that reinforces the role of locally elected school boards and clearly establishing that the governor does not have statutory or operational authority over school districts," TPS school board President Stacey Woolley said.

— World staff writers Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton and Andrea Eger contributed to this story.

Featured video