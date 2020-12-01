State Supreme Court gives local judges discretion, though two justices would close all courts

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Supreme Court has given state district courts the authority to determine their own coronavirus safety measures under Gov. Kevin Stitt’s most recent health emergency order, though two justices would close all courthouses.

“The decision to schedule or proceed or continue or reschedule any jury term, Civil or Criminal jury trial, non-jury trial or any other proceeding rests solely with the judges of the District Court,” the justices said in an order last week that outlines measures that can be taken as COVID-19 cases surge across the state.