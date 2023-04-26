OKLAHOMA CITY — State Superintendent Ryan Walters wants to require new special reports from public schools across the state in his quest to root out diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, programming.

At Thursday morning’s state board of education meeting, set for 9:30 a.m. in Oklahoma City, Walters will ask the state board to vote to mandate that local school districts detail their local, state and federal expenditures on staff, materials and any third-party contractors or vendors related to diversity, equity and inclusion.

According to his proposal, districts would have a deadline of June 9 for preliminary responses and Sept. 1 for final reports.

“I am greatly concerned that the concept of 'Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion' (DEI) is increasingly being used to instruct students in harmful ideologies under the guise of promoting tolerance,” Walters wrote in a proposal to the state board of education, which was posted online Wednesday along with Thursday’s public meeting agenda. “No one disagrees that we should include students with disabilities in education or that all students should have access to a quality education regardless of race, religion, or background.

"DEI hides among these universal principles to force radical ideologies on students, teaching them that they must either accept a radical rejection of American principles or accept being labeled as exclusionary or racist.

“In particular, I am concerned about DEI instruction teaching our students that they must oppose long-held American traditions like equal rights, free speech, or meritocracy. Such DEI programs reject the equality of all people in favor of an equity defined solely to advance certain ideologies at the expense of a free society.”

In January, the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education scrambled hundreds of employees to compile a 10-year review of its spending history on and current materials used for DEI, programs at Walters’ request.

He was then also serving as Gov. Kevin Stitt’s appointed secretary of education, but he was recently replaced in that role by an different individual.

In the end, the Higher Ed regents identified $10.2 million budgeted for DEI activities for the current fiscal year, of which the state contributed $3.7 million. That amounted to 0.29% of all higher education spending and 0.11% of state expenditures on higher education.

Walters wants all public schools to report whether their current expenditures will continue next fiscal year, although most local school boards do not adopt budgets for the next fiscal year until June.

He also will ask that districts be compelled to release lists of personnel who spend at least a quarter of their time “operating or assisting with a DEI program” and electronic copies of all materials used by staff or third-party providers for DEI instruction during the 2022-23 academic year.