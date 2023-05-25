Coverage of State Superintendent Ryan Walters

Oklahomans first elected State Superintendent Ryan Walters in 2022.

He previously served as the state's education secretary; appointed by Gov. Kevin Stitt in September 2020.

Before then, Walters was CEO of Every Kid Counts Oklahoma and spent eight years as a high school history teacher in his hometown of McAlester. The Oklahoma State Department of Education named Walters as an Oklahoma Teacher of the Year finalist in 2016.

Walters also taught AP U.S. history at Millwood High School and McAlester High School in a pilot course through the Oklahoma Supplemental Online Course Program; and served as the executive director of Oklahoma Achieves, an education initiative of the State Chamber of Oklahoma.