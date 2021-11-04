 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State sues Biden Administration over vaccine mandate for federal contractors
0 Comments
breaking

State sues Biden Administration over vaccine mandate for federal contractors

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor on Thursday filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 mandate for federal contractors.

“Biden’s vaccine mandates are a clear abuse of power,” O’Connor said in a press release. “He does not have the authority to make health care decisions for Oklahomans.”

The office has hired outside attorneys to help with the suit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District in Oklahoma City.

The state, Gov. Kevin Stitt and O’Connor are named as plaintiffs.

The suit seeks to put the mandate on hold pending the outcome of the case.

O’Connor asked the court to declare the mandate invalid and unconstitutional. He is also seeking to recover the costs of the litigation, including attorney fees.

​This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Video: Gov. Kevin Stitt addresses Biden vaccine mandates.

Oct. 14, 2021 video. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt says he does not support requiring the COVID-19 vaccine.
John O'Connor (copy) (copy)

Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor on Thursday filed suit against the Biden Administration over its vaccine mandates for federal contractors.

 BRYAN TERRY, THE OKLAHOMAN FILE

barbara.hoberock@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Driver arrested after stolen truck chase, standoff

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News