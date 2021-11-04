State sues Biden Administration over vaccine mandate for federal contractors

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor on Thursday filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 mandate for federal contractors.
“Biden’s vaccine mandates are a clear abuse of power,” O’Connor said in a press release. “He does not have the authority to make health care decisions for Oklahomans.”
The office has hired outside attorneys to help with the suit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District in Oklahoma City.
The state, Gov. Kevin Stitt and O’Connor are named as plaintiffs.
The suit seeks to put the mandate on hold pending the outcome of the case.
O’Connor asked the court to declare the mandate invalid and unconstitutional. He is also seeking to recover the costs of the litigation, including attorney fees.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Video: Gov. Kevin Stitt addresses Biden vaccine mandates.