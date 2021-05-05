State-sponsored job fair comes to Expo Square

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission will host a job fair Thursday and Friday in Tulsa for employers and job seekers alike.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Exchange Center at Tulsa Expo Square with veterans granted early access beginning at 8:30 a.m. each day.

Employers representing more than 3,600 open jobs have registered thus far for the event, which will also be held at other locations throughout the state.

“We are excited to welcome Tulsa-area residents to the career fairs we are hosting, and we are hopeful that these career fairs will help Tulsa-area employers find workers and help claimants find employment,” said OESC Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt.

“If you are looking for a job, I encourage you to come to Tulsa Expo Square and network with employers across a wide range of industries, including the technology, hospitality, construction, retail, manufacturing, finance and insurance industries.”

About 20,000 workers were unemployed in March, according to the OESC.