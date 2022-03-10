State Senate passes several anti-abortion measures

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Senate on Thursday passed six anti-abortion measures, two of which would effectively ban the procedure in the state.

A third would let voters decide whether "personhood" begins at conception and ban abortion.

The Legislature's upper chamber spent six hours explaining, debating and questioning the measures. Political figures, philosophers, religion and a wife were quoted to bolster positions.

Senate Bill 1503, by Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, passed by a vote of 33-11 and now heads to the House for consideration.

The measure is modeled after a Texas bill that the U.S. Supreme Court allowed to go into effect.

Many Texas women have sought abortions in other states, including in Oklahoma, as a result of the law there, which effectively bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

Daniels' SB 1503 would do the same. Also as the Texas law, it would allow third parties to sue for up to $10,000 abortion providers and anyone who helps a woman obtain an abortion. Suits could be brought for up to six years after the abortion.

The woman receiving the abortion would not be subject to the civil action.

The measure would make an exception for a medical emergency.

Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, voted against the bill, saying it did not go far enough.

Hamilton quoted his wife as telling him the “difference between heaven and hell is the difference between right and almost right.”

Sen. Jake Merrick, R-Yukon, also voted against the measure, saying he believes that life begins at fertilization.

Sen. Julia Kirt, D-Oklahoma City, called the measure “reckless,” saying it created a “surveillant state” where neighbors would be watching neighbors.

“What has been absent from this conversation are a woman’s fundamental rights of privacy, bodily integrity and self-determination,” said Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City.

Daniels said the threat of civil action had deterred abortions in Texas and saved lives.

“Let’s not let perfect be the enemy of good,” Daniels said. “If this bill saves lives, why would we not want to save some even when I can’t save all?”

The chamber also passed Senate Bill 1553, by Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, by a vote of 32-11. The measure also heads to the House.

It would prohibit an abortion after 30 days since the probable beginning of a pregnant woman’s last menstrual period.

The measure would require a woman who is raped or the victim of incest to carry the child, but it would provide an exception to save the life of the mother.

Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, said the measure would require a 14-year-old girl who was raped by her uncle to carry the baby, adding that it was “unconscionable” not to carve out some protections.

But Hamilton advocated the complete abolition of abortion. “We let ourselves down when we tell ourselves this is the best we can do,” he said. “It is not. We can and we should eliminate abortion.”

The Senate passed Senate Joint Resolution 17, by Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, by a vote of 36-9. It also now heads to the House.

The measure would ask voters to amend the Oklahoma Constitution to say life begins at conception.

It would also ban abortion-inducing drugs but would allow an exception to protect the life of the mother.

“The people of Oklahoma are ready to end abortion,” Bullard said, adding that he believes the measure will pass if it goes on the ballot.

“This Senate Joint Resolution is a political stunt,” Kirt said. “This is a stunt to put abortion literally on the ballot. For years, abortion has been a campaign tool to divide people to make them look away from other bad policies.”

Hamilton called the resolution risky, saying it assumes the measure will pass based on polling numbers.

He said the measure is “putting to a vote a basic human right.”

“Rights are not subject to a majority vote,” Hamilton said. “This sets a dangerous precedent.”

Bullard asked his colleagues which one of them would give up their current position and exchange it with a baby in the womb “fixing to have their limbs torn off. Not one of us.”

Also, not one person would trade their current position to sit in a womb and be “scorched” by a chemical, Bullard said.

Oklahoma lawmakers have a history of passing unconstitutional abortion laws.

With recent changes on the U.S. Supreme Court, some believe the landmark Roe v. Wade case, which legalized abortion, will fall or be changed. They cite as an indicator the high court’s refusal to put the Texas law on hold while it is appealed.

