State sees rise in suicides during pandemic with rural areas seeing greater increase

Hawkins said while the state already has strong children’s treatment programs used in schools, a new state law will further that progress.

Senate Bill 21, which took effect July 1, requires public school staff to be trained in suicide prevention by the ODMHSAS, Hawkins said.

Prior to the law change, an estimated 13,000 school staff received training when it was voluntary.

The state agency also has been working with primary care offices in suicide prevention.

“It’s about making sure anyone who is under care of a health care or behavior health care provider is being screened,” Hawkins said.

Need for more training

Meanwhile, since her son’s death, Teehee and others have successfully lobbied the Food and Drug Administration to add a black box warning label on the asthma medication he was taking when he died.

She also has worked to bring awareness to the need for more suicide prevention training among counselors.

“One of the things that I have come across is that there are not many counselors trained in suicide prevention,” Teehee said.