State rep takes one last shot at derailing governor's Medicaid plan

One last and likely futile revolt against Gov. Kevin Stitt's plan to privatize Oklahoma's Medicaid program broke out in the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Wednesday.

The House Public Health Committee, on a 9-1 vote, advanced a proposal by Rep. Marcus McEntire, R-Duncan, to revive the SoonerCare 2.0 legislation vetoed by Stitt last year.

"The governor has been clear," McEntire said in introducing his committee substitute to Senate Bill 131. "This is not what he wants. Are we spinning our wheels? I don’t know."

Even if the bill survives the legislative process, McEntire said, he expects Stitt to veto it. He said overriding that veto "is not looking likely."

But he said he had to try because he believes it is "the right thing to do."

"When my hospital and your hospitals are asking us to take a vote on this, I’m going to stand with my hospitals," McEntire said.

Stitt quickly issued a statement calling McEntire's bill "irresponsible."