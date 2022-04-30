State regent nominee divests of family businesses to avoid conflict of interest

A nominee for the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education says he's divested himself of family businesses that contract with OSRHE's digital communications network.

Dustin Hilliary of Lawton provided the Tulsa World with a copy of a letter dated April 25 in which Hilliary says he had "completely divested my ownership interest in any contract or services from OneNet" as of April 20.

The letter is addressed to the state Senate Education Committee, which must confirm Hilliary's nomination by Gov. Kevin Stitt. The letter says Hilliary took the action to comply with the state constitution's conflict-of-interest provision.

Operated by the state regents, OneNet provides internet connections to colleges, universities, schools and libraries throughout the state.

Hilliary is an officer in Hilliary Communications, a multigenerational family-owned company that operates telephone systems and related services, mostly in rural areas, through several operating affiliates. Documents obtained from OSRHE indicate some of these companies have had OneNet-related contracts with the state regents.

Hilliary said these amount to several hundred thousand dollars a year. Purchase orders provided by OSRHE show payments totaling more than $1 million over several years.

But, Hilliary said, "No company I have an interest in is participating because I divested myself. I hated to do that, but being a state regent is important to me."

Hilliary's nomination raised some eyebrows, particularly around Tulsa, because the position has been held by a Tulsan since the 1970s, and also because Hilliary does not have a college degree. Neither, however, are requirements.

Hilliary attended but did not graduate from Cameron University, choosing instead to enter the family business full-time.

"I am confident my life experiences will bring perspective to … (the) Board of Regents," Hilliary said in the April 25 letter, "and I will work hard to ensure Oklahoma is delivering a quality public education system that serves all people, no matter their life situations or circumstances."

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.