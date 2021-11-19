State Public Health Lab addresses investigation by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced several changes Friday that it will be making at the state's Public Health Lab after a review from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
The OSDH said that, among other actions, it will "periodically conduct internal reviews of our processes to inform our staff on areas for continuous improvement" in response to the review, according to a news release.
The investigation comes a year after the Public Health Lab was suddenly moved from Oklahoma City to Stillwater during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state has received criticism from the Oklahoma State Medical Association for suddenly moving the Public Health Lab during a pandemic, and Oklahoma ranked last in the U.S. in COVID-19 genomic sequencing to identify COVID-19 variants as the lab transitioned to Stillwater.
The Frontier originally reported that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services conducted its investigation of the Public Health Lab on site from Sept. 21 through Sept. 24.
“The team at the PHL has responded expeditiously to the findings in this report and have established the proper systems that will continue to move the lab forward,” Oklahoma Secretary of Health and Mental Health Kevin Corbett said in the news release.
“We recognize it has been a challenging few years to be in public health, and we appreciate all employees for their dedication to Oklahomans during COVID-19 and their service at the Public Health Lab.
"We are confident we have well-trained staff, the right resources and state-of-the-art technology, which are all foundational for a best in class lab and our response to those we serve.”
The following key actions were taken to address and resolve all findings in the report, according to the news release:
• Modernized lab security;
• Reviewed and adjusted staff training protocols;
• Improved and verified testing procedures and updated sample collection processes;
• Ensured proper temperature control, storage and structured transportation of samples;
• Resolved reporting on COVID-19 sequencing results;
• Transferred the lab’s Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments certificate number following the move from Oklahoma City to Stillwater.
“As a regulatory agency, OSDH values the work CMS provides in identifying opportunities for improvements set forth in this report,” said Interim Commissioner of Health Keith Reed. “We recognize that reviews such as this are crucial to ensuring the highest quality of services possible to Oklahomans, and we have worked alongside CMS throughout the process to achieve that goal.
"Moving a lab to a new location presents opportunities to improve quality standards and operational efficiency.”
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is the regulating body over Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments certificates for labs, as well as for the federal management of Medicaid and Medicare funding.