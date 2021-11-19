State Public Health Lab addresses investigation by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

“The team at the PHL has responded expeditiously to the findings in this report and have established the proper systems that will continue to move the lab forward,” Oklahoma Secretary of Health and Mental Health Kevin Corbett said in the news release.

“We recognize it has been a challenging few years to be in public health, and we appreciate all employees for their dedication to Oklahomans during COVID-19 and their service at the Public Health Lab.

"We are confident we have well-trained staff, the right resources and state-of-the-art technology, which are all foundational for a best in class lab and our response to those we serve.”

The following key actions were taken to address and resolve all findings in the report, according to the news release:

• Modernized lab security;

• Reviewed and adjusted staff training protocols;

• Improved and verified testing procedures and updated sample collection processes;

• Ensured proper temperature control, storage and structured transportation of samples;

• Resolved reporting on COVID-19 sequencing results;