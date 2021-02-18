State optimistic about catching up on vaccinations postponed due to wintry weather

Phase 2 priority groups, including Oklahomans under 65, teachers and school staff, will become eligible for the vaccine on Monday.

Reed said the state’s vaccine portal will open Sunday for Phase 2 individuals to schedule appointments Monday and beyond.

Before those groups are cleared, OSDH plans to offer additional clinics over the weekend to allow those 65 or older more time to schedule an appointment to compensate for the widespread cancellation of clinics during their eligibility period.

“Just because we’re opening the door to a new group, we’re certainly not closing the door on this group,” Reed said of Phase 1.

Local partners of OSDH, including the Oklahoma Department of Human Services, continue to reach out to homebound residents 65 or older in an attempt to get them the attention they need, Reed said.

Bruce Dart of the Tulsa Health Department reported Thursday that 50.4% of Tulsa County residents 65 or older have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine.

THD has administered 33,826 vaccines to date, which includes 8,934 second doses, according to the Oklahoma State Immunization Information System (OSIIS).