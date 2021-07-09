State officials warn of text messaging scam mentioning DHS benefits

The Oklahoma Department of Human Services is not texting Oklahomans about applying for benefits, state officials said Friday.

OKDHS was notified of a text messaging scam targeting residents that specifically mention benefits received through the state agency, including the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, as well as Social Security benefits, officials said in a news release.

Officials said the LIHEAP program requires enrollment on OKDHSLive.org, or customers may be auto-enrolled based upon their eligibility, but OKDHS will never ask customers to apply for benefits through text message. They also will never request the completion of an online form outside of the secure, protected environments of OKDHSLive.org or OKBenefits.org.

The text message appears to come from a random number with body contents similar to the following: