State officials warn of high fire danger this weekend

Oklahoma Forestry Services is urging Oklahomans to use extreme caution in the face of high and increasing fire danger, the agency said Thursday.

A warming trend predicted into the weekend coupled with increasing winds and continued dryness will elevate fire danger across the entire state of Oklahoma.

A red flag warning is in effect from noon until 7 p.m. Friday for Tulsa, Creek, Okmulgee, Osage and Washington counties.

The warning, issued by the National Weather Service, means that a dangerous combination of weather conditions and dry vegetation is expected within 24 hours, favoring rapid growth and spread of any wildfires.

Highs are expected to be in the mid- to upper-80s Friday through Sunday, until a cold front brings chances of rain Sunday night into Monday, forecasters said.

"OFS is asking everyone to delay outdoor burning. Further, any outdoor burning activity conducted in previous days should be checked to ensure that the fire is fully extinguished," the agency said.

"Long-range prediction of wildfire occurrence is fraught with challenges. Variables that combine to complicate the process include weather, location, and wildland fuel conditions," officials said.

“Above-normal temperatures and a lack of rainfall in Oklahoma has exacerbated drought conditions resulting in exceptional wildland fuel dryness,” said State Forester Mark Goeller.

“Oklahoma Forestry Services is closely monitoring current and expected weather forecasts in order to ensure our preparedness and response actions are at the highest level possible.”

All of Oklahoma is experiencing drought with sizeable areas registering the most acute “exceptional” classification.

Drought conditions are expected to persist into fall and winter. Seasonal dormancy will drive increase wildland fuels availability, the agency aid.

"We could see some improvement in fire danger indices in late fall, but current indications are that above normal fire occurrence and severity will persist through the dormant season. The bottom line is that the Oklahoma landscape is primed for wildfire activity."

County burn bans are in effect for 45 counties stretching from McCurtain County in far southeastern Oklahoma to Harper County in the northwest part of the state.

Tulsa County and others in the area — including Creek, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Rogers, Wagoner and Washington counties — are among those with burn bans.

Tulsa County has been under a burn ban since Aug. 15.

The Tulsa County burn ban prohibits outdoor burning, including controlled burns, bonfires, fire pits and chimineas.

Grilling and welding over nonflammable surfaces are permitted.

Enforcement of the resolution can be carried out by any law enforcement officer in the state of Oklahoma. Exemptions for burning must be obtained through area fire districts.

Anyone convicted of violating the resolution will be subject to a $500 fine or prison not to exceed a year, or both. Fine amounts may be higher in municipalities.

Oklahoma Forestry Services is the state’s lead wildland firefighting agency. Visit forestry.ok.gov for the latest fire information and county burn ban resolutions.