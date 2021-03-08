State officials expanding COVID vaccination eligibility to critical workers, colleges, others starting Tuesday

College and vocational students, day care-employees and critical infrastructure personnel will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations beginning Tuesday, state officials announced.

Vaccinations will now be available for those in the Phase 3 category, which includes teachers, staff and residents in other educational settings, such as higher education and vocational education, and critical infrastructure personnel.

"This is a big step. This means we are able to vaccinate the vast majority of Oklahomans," Deputy Health Commissioner Keith Reed said during a Zoom call Monday afternoon.

"We’re reaching a point now where we need to get a lot of people vaccinated," he said.

Oklahomans in Phases 1, 2 and 3 will now be eligible to schedule and receive vaccines starting Tuesday.

A complete list of those in Phase 3 can be found here.

Residents can schedule an appointment by going to the state's vaccination portal at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.