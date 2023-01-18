State of Oklahoma victorious in poultry pollution lawsuit after federal judge's ruling

A judge Wednesday ruled in favor of the state of Oklahoma in a nearly 18-year-old civil lawsuit that blamed the poultry industry for pollution in the Illinois River watershed.

U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell agreed with arguments for the state on four claims it leveled against the various poultry companies that operated within the watershed.

“The court concludes all defendants, by their conduct, have unreasonably interfered with the public’s right to the use and enjoyment of the waters of the IRW in Oklahoma,” Frizzell wrote in his Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law report.

“The State’s injuries from phosphorus concentrations in the rivers and streams of the IRW and Lake Tenkiller are significant,” Frizzell continued. “Defendants are liable to the State for statutory public nuisance and for federal common law nuisance with respect to their conduct in the Oklahoma portion of the IRW and their conduct in the Arkansas portion of the IRW.”

The state further established that "a significant cause of the excess phosphorus in the waters of the IRW is the land application of litter from defendants’ poultry,” Frizzell wrote. Poultry waste is commonly referred to as litter.

Frizzell gave all parties involved in the lawsuit until March 17 to come to an agreement “with regard to remedies to be imposed in this action.”

Should the parties not come to an agreement that Frizzell approves, he wrote that he would enter a judgment on his own.

This story will be updated.

