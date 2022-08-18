State of Oklahoma backs Tulsa on McGirt-related traffic ticket appeal

The state of Oklahoma is backing the city of Tulsa in a court appeal regarding the city’s right to issue traffic tickets to tribal members.

A friend of the court brief filed Wednesday by the state Attorney General’s Office in the case cites a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling as evidence backing its claim.

The June 29 U.S. Supreme Court ruling, in the case of Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta, found that the federal General Crimes Act did not preclude the state of Oklahoma from prosecuting Victor Manuel Castro-Huerta, a non-Indian, for neglecting the needs of an Indian child within the Muscogee Nation reservation.

But citing language in Castro-Huerta decision in its legal brief, the state claims that the ruling “squarely foreclosed” the ability to challenge the city’s jurisdiction to enforce traffic laws against tribal members, citing language in the decision.

“States presumptively have jurisdiction over all citizens within their borders, including within Indian Country,” the state wrote in its filing in the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver.

However, that claim is disputed by the man challenging his traffic ticket as well as by all six tribes whose reservations were resurrected under the Supreme Court’s 2020 McGirt ruling, which found that the state of Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction to prosecute a tribal member who was accused of sexually abusing a child because the Muscogee Nation reservation, where the crime occurred, was never disestablished by Congress.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals later applied the McGirt rationale to five other tribal reservations in eastern Oklahoma, including most of the city of Tulsa.

A ruling favoring the city in the traffic ticket case would “unsettle jurisdictional arrangements throughout eastern Oklahoma, and undermine the Nations’ sovereignty throughout their reservations,” according to a friend of the court brief filed on behalf of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Seminole and Quapaw nations. The Muscogee Nation filed a separate friend of the court brief.

The appeal stems from a traffic ticket issued by a Tulsa police officer to Justin Hooper in 2018.

While Hooper paid the $150 fine associated with the ticket, he filed an application for post-conviction relief in Tulsa Municipal Court about five months after the Supreme Court’s July 2020 McGirt decision was released, according to court records.

A municipal judge dismissed Hooper’s application, finding that the 19th century-era federal Curtis Act backed the city of Tulsa’ claim that it still retained jurisdiction to enforce its traffic laws, including against tribal members.

Hooper challenged the municipal court ruling in a lawsuit filed in 2021 in Tulsa federal court.

In April a federal district judge dismissed Hooper’s challenge, also citing the Curtis Act.

Hooper’s appellate brief, filed one day after the Castro-Huerta ruling was issued, made no mention of the 2022 ruling.

Rather, Hooper, a member of the Choctaw Nation, argues that the city of Tulsa is subject to federal law governing jurisdiction over crimes committed by Indians in Indian Country.

As such, “Tulsa’s municipal judicial authority on the Muscogee (Creek) and Cherokee Reservations is limited to authority to prosecute crimes by non-Indians against non-Indians,” just like the state, Hooper claims in his brief.

The city of Tulsa, for its part, claimed in a response to Hooper’s claims that the Curtis Act, passed in 1898 by Congress, provides the city of Tulsa the jurisdiction to “enforce its laws and ordinances as to all its inhabitants, including Indians.”

The Curtis Act abolished the Creek Nation tribal courts and transferred all pending civil and criminal cases to to the U.S. Courts of Indian Territory and made it possible for cities within reservation boundaries to incorporate and obtain civil and criminal jurisdiction over all races, according to the city of Tulsa’s brief.

Hooper argues in his June 30 filing that the Curtis Act was meant to be a stop-gap measure to allow cities and towns to organize prior to statehood and was repealed at statehood.

But the state of Oklahoma, in its brief, borrowed from the McGirt ruling regarding the disestablishment of reservations when it argued that intent to repeal something is not the same as actually doing it.

“Perhaps Congress intended to keep that policy only temporarily, just as it intended to keep reservations only temporarily, but ‘just as wishes are not laws, future plans aren’t either,’” the state wrote, quoting from the McGirt ruling.