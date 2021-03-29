 Skip to main content
State, nonprofit seeking volunteer groups for annual highway cleanup effort

Trash off courtesy

Keep Oklahoma Beautiful volunteers pick up trash at Lake Arcadia in Oklahoma City as part of the annual Oklahoma Trash Off.

 Courtesy Keep Oklahoma Beautiful

The state Department of Transportation and the nonprofit Keep Oklahoma Beautiful are seeking volunteer groups for an annual state cleanup effort for highways and other areas.

The 32nd annual Oklahoma Trash Off is set for April 17 and the cleanup effort will run through May 31.

To register for either event, groups, counties and individuals may go to keepoklahomabeautiful.com or call 405-286-9141.

"Oklahoma TRASH-OFF triumphantly returns after last year’s event was postponed due to the pandemic," ODOT said in a news release.

"Even with the closures, Keep Oklahoma Beautiful was able to partner with 49 Great American Cleanup community events in 2020. They had 3,405 participants who collected nearly 700,000 pounds of litter and cleaned 328 miles of roads, which is the distance from Oklahoma City to Boise City."

Typically, yearlong contributions save the state about $5 million a year in cleanup savings as a result of these volunteer efforts, the agency said.

“We remain beyond grateful for the communities and volunteers that continue to support the cleaning of this beautiful state,” ODOT Beautification coordinator Melody Johnson said. “We look forward to seeing dedicated volunteers bring back the energy and passion in full force during our upcoming TRASH-OFF.”

Keep Oklahoma Beautiful provides TRASH-OFF supplies and promotional items to participants, including cash grants, trash bags and water donations, to participants.

ODOT distributes supplies to each of the 77 county maintenance yards, where they are picked up by volunteers.

This year’s participants are advised to use gloves at all times, keep proper distancing, mask up when around others, keep any children closely supervised and follow all state and local health guidelines when participating in the cleanup efforts.

Keep America Beautiful recognized ODOT and Oklahoma Turnpike Authority with the national 2020 State Agency Partnership Recognition Award for ODOT’s continued involvement with the Great American Cleanup. Both ODOT and OTA also earned the national honor in 2019.

Oklahoma’s Great American Cleanup is sponsored by ODOT, Keep Oklahoma Beautiful, OTA, Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, OG&E, Waste Management and Oklahoma Beverage Association.

