State medical group outlines three pending COVID-19 vaccines that can expand access, alleviate storage limitations

While Pfizer and Moderan use mRNA technology, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine uses an adenovirus — a type that causes the common cold. She said the virus' DNA has been edited to prevent it from replicating or causing infection and inserted with a gene that has the codes for the coronavirus spike protein that the immune system learns to recognize to protect against a COVID-19 infection.

"Johnson & Johnson also is conducing phase three trials on the effectiveness of adding a second dose," Weedn said," and those findings should be released in the spring."

The Healthier Oklahoma Coalition is comprised of leading health care groups across the state, including the Oklahoma State Medical Association, Oklahoma Hospital Association, Oklahoma Academy of Family Physicians and Oklahoma Nurses Association.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is nearing completion of its phase three clinical trials, Weedn said, and has shown 82% effectiveness outside of the U.S. with two doses three months apart.

She said it also uses edited adenovirus DNA. The vaccine can be stored for up to six months in refrigerator temperatures of 38 to 46 degrees Fahrenheit.