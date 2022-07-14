State laws on abortion, transgender issues have companies balking on coming to Oklahoma, development official says

Some businesses are starting to think twice about relocating to northeast Oklahoma — or expanding existing businesses within the state — because of abortion and transgender legislation that has come out of the state Capitol, a Tulsa Regional Chamber official said Wednesday.

“I would say right now, top of mind for a lot of companies — and it’s not just businesses saying this, it’s also site consultants that work with these businesses on their next phase or expansion — is a lot of our social issues. And it's not just our state; it’s Texas, right, it’s others, Florida,” said Arthur Jackson, senior vice president of economic development for the chamber.

“When we come out with things like abortion bills, or transgender laws … we’re starting to see an impact on whether or not we can meet with companies and whether or not they want to reconsider if we have an active project to relocate here as well. So it has been impacting us.”

During a routine presentation to city councilors, Jackson said the chamber continues to see strong interest from companies looking to do business in northeast Oklahoma. But when asked what he was hearing from businesses that choose not to locate here, he pointed to social issues.

The state's response to hot-button issues like abortion and transgender rights aren’t just making it more difficult to attract out-of-state businesses, Jackson said, but local ones are feeling the repercussions as well.

He stressed that he was relating what he has been hearing from businesses, not expressing his personal opinion.

“We are hearing from some of our local employers that are here, that I will just say are nowhere near the liberal side, right. But they are already being impacted by whether or not people are able to move here or relocate here from a talent perspective,” he said. “We have had that mentioned.”

Oklahoma is considered to have among the most restrictive abortion laws in the country. Legislation signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt in May effectively ended availability of the procedure.

The only exceptions in the law are to save the life of a pregnant woman or if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest that has been reported to law enforcement.

Lawmakers have passed several bills related to transgender persons in the past two years. The Save Women’s Sports Act prohibits those assigned male at birth from participating in female sports as transgender athletes.

Another bill requires students to use the restroom that corresponds with the sex listed on their birth certificate.

Jackson said that in its role as an advocate for businesses, the chamber works to showcase the region’s positives through social media campaigns and other initiatives.

“I say people move to communities, not states,” he said.

Elizabeth Osburn, senior vice president of government affairs for the chamber, said the organization is about serving the needs of its diverse membership but that that work does not include being on the front lines of battles over social issues.

“So you are never going to see us trying to lead a charge or argue one way or another on a social issue,” Osburn said. “But what we will do is take data to lawmakers, and so to the extent that we are seeing data trends or we are hearing things, absolutely we pass them along to build a case.”

Oklahoma municipalities have only so much say over what happens at the state Capitol. Tulsa’s city government, by and large, has charted a much more progressive path when it comes to navigating controversial social issues.

Kian Kamas, executive director of Partner Tulsa, the city’s economic development arm, said Thursday that the city’s future economic success lies in being a welcoming city.

"Over the past several years, we have been focused on building a vibrant and inclusive city that grows economic opportunity for all Tulsa residents,” Kamas said. “Programs like RetrainTulsa, investments such as the Greenwood Entrepreneurship Incubator at Morton, efforts to increase our tools to build more affordable housing — while different on the face, these initiatives all contribute to building a Tulsa that welcomes and supports all residents.”

Krystal Reyes, the city’s chief resilience officer, leads the Mayor's Office of Resilience and Equity.

"Throughout the past few years, we have made Tulsa more welcoming through our New Tulsans Initiative,” she said. “We are now hosting monthly naturalization ceremonies that welcome many immigrants to our city.”

Reyes said her office established the Mayor's Pay Equity Pledge to ensure equal pay for equal work for women in the workplace.

“We are also increasing civic engagement in a way Tulsa has never seen before through partnerships with communities that have not been engaged before,” Reyes said.

The city has also seen its LGBTQ+ inclusion and Immigrant and Refugee Inclusion scores improve in recent years, based on independent metrics used by the city, Reyes said.

"So as Tulsa grows its business landscape, we are embedding resilience and equity into all facets of decision-making — a strategy that I think would be extremely appealing to those who want to do business here," Reyes said.

