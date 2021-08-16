State lawmakers who served in Afghanistan have mixed feelings about troop withdrawal

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma lawmakers who served in Afghanistan have mixed emotions about President Joe Biden’s decision to pull out troops and how quickly the country fell to the Taliban, they said Monday.
Rep. Josh West, R-Grove, served in the Army in both Afghanistan and Iraq, where he was injured.
West noted that every president since the Sept. 11, 2001, attack on the United States has had a plan to remove troops.
The United States went into the region to eliminate al-Qaeda, which was responsible for the 911 attacks. Its leader and mastermind of the attacks, Osama bin Laden, was shot and killed May 2, 2011, by U.S. Navy Seals in Pakistan, where he lived.
“I think what upsets me the most is when we pull out of these countries, the foreign militaries we have trained for so long are not holding up,” West said. “They are not able to protect their own country.”
West said no service member wants to think what the U.S. did in Afghanistan was in vain, saying the U.S. was able to do a lot of good.
Those things included proving health care to rural Afghanistan, providing education, building schools, building infrastructure and providing security, West said.
“Part of me says you need to keep a level of troops there, but at the same time, when is the time to pull out?” West asked. “I don’t know the right answer to that. I know we have lost a lot of service members over there in the last 20 years.”
Like West, Rep. Ty Burns, R-Pawnee, also has mixed emotions after serving in Afghanistan with the Oklahoma National Guard.
U.S. troops “tried to give an Afghan kid a little taste of something we in America have every day, and that is freedom,” Burns said. “We gave them a little taste, and now they have lost it.”
But the U.S. can’t sustain the country forever, he said.
Burns said he got an email in late June from a former interpreter he worked with seeking assistance in coming to the United States after the interpreter had been turned down.
The interpreter said in the email that the situation in the country had gotten worse and he was nervous for his family’s safety.
“My life is at risk and I have gotten only one hope left and that is you,” the interpreter wrote.
Sen. J.J. Dossett, D-Owasso, also served in Afghanistan with the Oklahoma National Guard.
“It is a shame the Afghanistan military was not able to hold up a system we helped put in place,” Dossett said. “It was not unpredictable they wouldn’t be able to hold off the Taliban when we left.”
He cited corruption in the military and police in Afghanistan.
Rep. Chris Kannady, R-Oklahoma City, did three deployments to Afghanistan with the Marines.
He said his heart is broken for a number of reasons.
He said he is in fear for not only the Americans left behind, but for those who served as translators and people he knew and became friends with.
Kannady said he believes Biden ignored the advice of military commanders.
“You never leave civilians and embassy personnel and people who support our country,” he said. “That makes no sense.”
The U.S. Embassy was evacuated.
“If we were going to pull out, it should have been done in a way to help continue the security of the country because we gave all those resources in order to make sure that happens,” Kannady said.
Rep. Jay Steagall, R-Yukon, flew several missions over Afghanistan with the Oklahoma Air National Guard. He said talks about withdrawing from the area have gone on for years.
He said the way the withdrawal was done made it easy for the Taliban to quickly take control.
He said the people of Afghanistan would like to enjoy some of the same freedoms and liberties that the United States affords.
They want access to medical care and education, he said.
“Our service members who were injured or killed fulfilling their duties will always be remembered,” Steagall said. “We never forget those who wore the uniform, whether they were able to come home or not.”
According to news reports, nearly 2,500 U.S. military members have been killed in Afghanistan.