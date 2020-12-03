State jobless claims plummet, while unemployment rate increased from September to October

“Both the federally funded PUA and PEUC programs have provided significant assistance to thousands of Oklahomans in need this year and will expire as part of the CARES Act on Dec. 26,” Zumwalt said. "OESC has been closely following any announcements from our federal partners that may impact unemployment benefits and our state's citizens and will communicate any changes or updates to claimants quickly and efficiently."

PUA is available to claimants for 39 weeks, while PEUC is available for 13 weeks. Since the CARES funding for PUA is available retroactively, the agency expects that some claimants will have used up their federal benefits before the end of the year.

Nationwide, initial claims for unemployment benefits declined by 75,000 to 712,000 for the week ending Saturday.

Meanwhile, other reports released Thursday that look back on the jobless front indicate the unemployment rate largely increased between September and October across the state.

The Tulsa metropolitan area, for instance, saw its jobless rate increase from 5.7% in September to 6.6% in October, according to non-seasonally adjusted figures.

Tulsa County also saw its unemployment rate increase from 5.8% in September to 6.7% in October.