State jobless claims plummet, while unemployment rate increased from September to October

Two government economic reports released this week showed a contrast in jobless conditions across the state.
A U.S. Labor Department jobless report released Thursday shows a stark drop in weekly state unemployment claims, while other reports reflect an increase in the regional unemployment rate from September and October.
Initial jobless claims, one of the most current measures of the economy, shows first-time filings for unemployment insurance benefits declined by 54%, from a revised 5,834 claims the week ending Nov. 21 to 2,657 claims the following week. Both figures are not seasonally adjusted.
Continued claims, or those filed after one week of unemployment for benefits, declined by more than 10,000 from 49,032 the week ending Nov. 14 to 38,821 the following week.
“While it is encouraging to see this significant decrease in our claims numbers over the last week, we continue to carefully monitor the factors that could influence our state’s unemployment rate, including seasonal adjustments to employment and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt. “The agency continues to be concentrated on process improvements we are making to improve the claimant experience.”
Zumwalt said the agency continues to monitor the impact of temporary federal unemployment assistance from both Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation.
“Both the federally funded PUA and PEUC programs have provided significant assistance to thousands of Oklahomans in need this year and will expire as part of the CARES Act on Dec. 26,” Zumwalt said. "OESC has been closely following any announcements from our federal partners that may impact unemployment benefits and our state's citizens and will communicate any changes or updates to claimants quickly and efficiently."
PUA is available to claimants for 39 weeks, while PEUC is available for 13 weeks. Since the CARES funding for PUA is available retroactively, the agency expects that some claimants will have used up their federal benefits before the end of the year.
Nationwide, initial claims for unemployment benefits declined by 75,000 to 712,000 for the week ending Saturday.
Meanwhile, other reports released Thursday that look back on the jobless front indicate the unemployment rate largely increased between September and October across the state.
The Tulsa metropolitan area, for instance, saw its jobless rate increase from 5.7% in September to 6.6% in October, according to non-seasonally adjusted figures.
Tulsa County also saw its unemployment rate increase from 5.8% in September to 6.7% in October.
The lowest county unemployment rate in October was 2% in Cimarron County, located in the Panhandle.
Latimer County, located in southeastern Oklahoma, had the highest county unemployment rate in the state in October at 11.2%.
Latimer County has led all counties in the state with the highest unemployment rate since June.
Likewise, the city of Tulsa, saw an increase in its unemployment rate from 6.4% in September to 7.4% in October. The September unemployment rate in the city of Tulsa was the lowest since the pandemic began.
City of Tulsa unemployment peaked in April at 16.2% during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Oklahoma City area has had slightly better unemployment rates compared to the Tulsa area.
The Oklahoma City metropolitan unemployment rate increased from 5.4% in September to 6.3% in October.
In late November, the U.S. Labor Department reported the state of Oklahoma jobless rate increased from 5.4% in September to 6.1% in October, according to preliminary figures.
