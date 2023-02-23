First-time jobless claims increased by 30% in Oklahoma last week when compared to the previous week, according to a government report.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 1,771 initial claims for unemployment benefits were filed the week ending Saturday in the state. The total is 415 more than the upwardly revised total of 1,356 who filed the week ending Feb. 11.

Initial claims haven’t been this numerous since the week ending Sept. 10, when a revised total of 1,748 first-time claims were filed in the state.

Continued claims, meanwhile, those filed after at least one week of unemployment, declined nearly 3% from 10,702 filings the week ending Feb. 4 to 10,391 filings the following week.

Two longer-term metrics for measuring unemployment filings also saw an increase.

The four-week moving average of first-time claims increased from 1,261 the week ending Feb. 11 to 1,400 claims the week ending Feb. 18.

Likewise, the four-week moving average of continued claims increased from 10,535 filings the week ending Feb. 4 to 10,560 claims the following week.

Two neighboring states — Arkansas and Kansas — saw an increase in initial claims along with Oklahoma.

Nationally, initial claims declined by 3,000 to 192,000 filings from the week ending Feb. 11 to the week ending Saturday, according to seasonally adjusted figures.