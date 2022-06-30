State jobless claims hold steady

Like the summer heat here, state unemployment claims have stagnated with little change in weekly totals for both initial and continued claims, according to a government report.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 1,555 first-time claims for unemployment coverage were filed the week ending Saturday.

The total is 1.6% fewer than the upwardly revised total of 1,581 that sought coverage the week ending June 18.

Initial claims were last this few in late February and early March when weekly totals then were 1,439 and 1,555, respectively

The total number of initial claims for the week is still fewer than the same time in 2019 when 1,700 to 1,800 claims were filed.

Continued claims, or those filed after at least one week of unemployment, totaled 10,814 the week ending June 18, or just three claims fewer than the revised number that filed the prior week.

“The consistent decrease in initial claims throughout the month of June indicates Oklahomans are finding and accepting employment opportunities — contributing to the highest workforce participation levels in the state’s history,” said Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt. “These sustained levels of high workforce participation reinforce the current strength of the state’s economy and stability of the job market.”

The steady claims totals drove down the four-week moving average of first-time claims from 2,010 the week ending June 18 to 1,756 claims the following week, which is the fewest since mid-March.

Meanwhile, the four-week moving average of continued claims increased from 10,795 the week ending June 11 to 10,947 the following week.

Among neighboring states, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico and Texas all posted declines in first-time claims while Colorado and Missouri reported increases in first-time claims.

Nationally, initial claims declined by 2,000 to 231,000 the week ending Friday.

