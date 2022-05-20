State jobless claims decline slightly

Initial and continued jobless claims both declined slightly last week in the state, according to a government report.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that initial jobless claims declined 6%, or from an upwardly revised 1,714 claims the week ending May 7 to 1,610 claims the week ending Saturday.

Initial claims the week ending May 7 were previously reported to be 1,478.

Continued claims, or those filed after at least one week of unemployment, declined 8%, or from 11,398 filings the week ending April 30 to 10,464 claims the week ending May 7.

Initial claims for unemployment benefit coverage are about half their number since peaking for the year at 2,946 claims the last week in March.

The four-week moving average of initial claims declined from 1,914 claims the week ending May 7 to 1,872 claims the week ending Saturday, marking the fifth consecutive week they have declined.

“We saw a significant decrease in initial claims reported for the week ending May 7, a sign of the economy’s continued stability in our state,” said Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt. “OESC remains committed to maintaining a strong workforce that supports the needs of employers, businesses and individuals in communities across Oklahoma.”

Meanwhile, the four-week moving average of continued claims hit another low mark.

The four-week moving average of continued claims declined from 11,201 the week ending April 30 to 10,963 the following week.

The four-week moving average of continued claims is the lowest since the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Among bordering states, three states – Missouri, New Mexico and Texas – reported increases in initial claims while three states – Arkansas, Colorado and Kansas – reported declines in first-time claims for unemployment benefits.

Nationally, initial claims increased by 21,000 from the previous week’s revised levels to 218,000, according to seasonally adjusted figures.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.