State jobless claims decline by 43% over past three weeks

“In this year alone, OESC has paid out more in unemployment benefits than the past 10 years combined. We know how important these benefits are to claimants. We are looking at all options for getting the new benefits in the Continued Assistance for Unemployed Workers legislation implemented as quickly and efficiently as possible and will update claimants and the public once we have a solid timeline."

Zumwalt has said the OESC is still awaiting guidance from the DOL as to how to roll out the new benefit program.

The newly passed legislation, which President Donald Trump signed into law Sunday, provided eligible claimants 11 additional weeks of benefits.

Zumwalt said in a social media post Wednesday that claimants will not incur a “gap week” between when benefits expired under the old program and began under the new program.

She did not give a timeline as to when the program would be rolled out other than to say it may be a phased approach.

Meanwhile, the OESC also saw fewer claims filed last week when compared to the prior week for assistance under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, for self-employed and gig economy workers.

Oklahoma saw 332 initial claims filed for PUA, a decline from 517 the prior week.