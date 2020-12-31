State jobless claims decline by 43% over past three weeks

After a bump in initial filings earlier this month, first-time jobless claims in Oklahoma have declined 43% over the past three weeks, according to a government report.
The U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday that 3,500 Oklahoma workers filed first-time jobless claims during the week ending Saturday.
The prior week, 5,215 workers filed initial claims with the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, according to revised figures from the DOL.
Earlier this month, Oklahoma recorded 6,168 initial jobless claims for the week ending Dec. 5, the highest since early September at the time.
Still, despite the improvement there were 69% more claims filed compared to one year ago as the state continues its efforts to chip away at the mountain of jobless claims filed since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March.
The DOL said continued claims, or those filed after the initial claim and following one week of unemployment, totaled 33,211 , which is the lowest level since the beginning of the pandemic. Continued claims dropped by nearly 10,000, according to government figures.
“It’s encouraging to see claims continue to decline as we enter into the new year,” said Shelley Zumwalt, OESC Executive Director, in a written statement. “This has been a challenging year for Oklahomans.
“In this year alone, OESC has paid out more in unemployment benefits than the past 10 years combined. We know how important these benefits are to claimants. We are looking at all options for getting the new benefits in the Continued Assistance for Unemployed Workers legislation implemented as quickly and efficiently as possible and will update claimants and the public once we have a solid timeline."
Zumwalt has said the OESC is still awaiting guidance from the DOL as to how to roll out the new benefit program.
The newly passed legislation, which President Donald Trump signed into law Sunday, provided eligible claimants 11 additional weeks of benefits.
Zumwalt said in a social media post Wednesday that claimants will not incur a “gap week” between when benefits expired under the old program and began under the new program.
She did not give a timeline as to when the program would be rolled out other than to say it may be a phased approach.
Meanwhile, the OESC also saw fewer claims filed last week when compared to the prior week for assistance under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, for self-employed and gig economy workers.
Oklahoma saw 332 initial claims filed for PUA, a decline from 517 the prior week.
Oklahoma also recorded 8,334 filings, a decline of 1,131 from the prior week, for continued PUA claims, one of the temporary federal programs that expired last week.
A combined 51,125 workers filed a continued claim for either regular unemployment benefits or PUA during the week ending Dec. 12.