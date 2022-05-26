State jobless claims decline 15%

Initial jobless claims declined 15% in the state the week ending Saturday when compared to the prior seven-day period, according to a government report.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that first-time claims for state unemployment benefits declined from 1,890 the week ending May 14 to 1,605 claims for the seven-day period ending Saturday.

The figures were not seasonally adjusted although May 14 claims were revised upward from 1,610 claims previously reported.

Continued claims, or those filed after at least one week of unemployment, declined 11%, or from an upwardly revised 11,266 claims the week ending May 7 to 10,015 claims the week ending May 14.

Meanwhile the more stable jobless claims metrics, the four-week moving average of first and continued claims, also saw declines.

The four-week moving average of initial claims declined from 1,942 claims the week ending May 14 to 1,861 claims the following week.

The four-week moving average of continued claims declined from 11,163 claims the week ending May 7 to 10,883 claims the week ending May 14.

The current four-week average of continued claims is the lowest since September 2000 when the average was 10,833 claims.

“Oklahoma has sustained its position as a national leader in economic recovery and strength, and we continue to build on that momentum to maintain our thriving economy,” said Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt. “The decrease in continued claims in both the weekly and four-week moving average is a strong indicator of the overall health of the workforce. OESC remains committed to providing reemployment services to help individuals find jobs across the state.”

Nationally, initial jobless claims declined by 8,000 claims the week ending Saturday to 210,000, according to seasonally adjusted data.

Among Oklahoma’s neighboring states, only Arkansas reported a decline in initial claims.

